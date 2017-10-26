She’s Back: Cate Campbell Eclipses Sjostrom’s 100 SC Free World Record

2017 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s just the first day of the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships and already one record went down and it was big! Commercial swimmer Cate Campbell managed to break the World Record in the women’s 100 freestyle short course meters to take the Aussie national title in a monster time of 50.25 and eclipse the previous mark held by one of the world’s most dominant sprinters in recent history, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom.

Entering this week’s meet in Adelaide, C1’s (as she is widely known to differentiate herself from C2, sister Bronte) personal best in the short course 100 free sat at a solid 51.31 from way back at the Tokyo stop of the 2013 FINA World Cup Series.

With most racing thereafter taking place in long course meters gearing up for Rio, C1’s most recent crack at the short course version of her specialty race came at this year’s World Cup. The 25-year-old notched swift marks of 51.59 in Moscow and 51.75 in Eindhoven this past August at the respective stops.

Tonight, however, C1 took things to an entirely new level to dip under the 51-second threshold for the first time in her prolific career. Comparing her splits tonight to Sjostrom’s from this past August, it’s evident C1 blasted the first half of the race a significant .28 faster than the Sweden, still giving the Aussie the edge closing only .05 faster.

Sjostrom: 24.49/26.09 = 50.58 Previous WR

C. Campbell 24.21/26.04 = 50.25 NEW WR

C1 opted out of swimming at the 2017 World Championships after a rocky outing in Rio where the then-100 LCM freestyle world record holder wound up off the podium in both of her individual events despite being favored. Campbell has turned her back on thoughts of retirement and is instead revitalized and refocused on her journey to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.