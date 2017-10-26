Sam Busch on TCU: “We Want to Become a National Program” (Video)

After stints at several different top tier programs around the country, Sam Busch is finally leading his own. Having accepted the head coaching position for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs at TCU, Sam is building a team he sees making a name for itself down the road.

Recently in Fort Worth, SwimSwam got the opportunity to chat with Sam on how his head coaching journey is going so far. He’s taken on quite the team; men’s and women’s teams combined, there are a whopping 63 athletes on the roster. Not only that, but TCU primarily trains in a 6 lane, 25-yard pool. For any program, but especially a Division I college program, that’s a tight fit.

Busch’s solution? For every 1 practice, there’s 2 different groups that come in at 2 different times.

Example: AM Practice

Group 1 – 7-8:30am

Group 2 – 8:30-10am

That’s commitment to your team, and making sure that they’re all getting better. Seemingly, Sam Busch is making it work at TCU thus far.

P.S. A little birdie told me we may be seeing a practice from TCU coming soon… stay tuned.