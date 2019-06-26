Sjostrom & Company Gear Up For Pre-Worlds Racing At Swedish Championships

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, June 28th – Tuesday, July 2nd

Lindängsbadet, Malmö, Sweden

LCM

Meet Information

Start Lists/Live Results

The 2019 Swedish Swimming Championships are kicking off on Friday of this week, with the nation’s senior, junior and para athletes all competing together at Lindängsbadet in Malmö, Sweden. The competition spans 5 days, with heats starting at 10am local and finals at 5:30pm local each day.

Among the women slated to race are national record holders Sarah Sjostrom and Michelle Coleman, with the pair taking on sprint free, fly and back events. Sjostrom is entered in the women’s 50m back as the top seed, which is a race we don’t see the 25-year-old engage in all too-often.

Sjostrom actually holds both the 50m and 100m back Swedish National Records with her lifetime bests of 27.80 and 59.98 from the years 2017 and 2015, respectively. She most recently raced the 50m back at the Luxembourg Euro Meet this past January, taking the gold in a time of 28.66.

Breaststrokers Sophie Hansson and Jessica Eriksson appear on the entry lists for the women, while Erik Persson is scheduled to race in the discipline for the men. Persson is currently ranked 14th in the world this season in the men’s 200m breaststroke, holding a season-best of 2:08.75 cocked at April’s Stockholm Open.