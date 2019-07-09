Grevers Continues to Build Mizzou Staff; Hires Chris Carter of William & Mary

Andy Grevers, who was interim head coach of the Mizzou Swimming and Diving programs during the 2018-19 season before being named permanent head coach in May, has hired Chris Carter as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.

Carter has been at William & Mary for the past seven years. He was promoted to interim head coach of the combined men’s and women’s program in May when Matt Crispino left to take over the Princeton men’s swimming and diving program. Carter had been associate head coach at W&M for four years and assistant coach for three, contributing to all aspects of the program from recruiting to planning workouts to on-deck coaching. He had primary responsibility for the distance group. In 2015-2016, the Tribe swept the men’s and women’s Colonial Athletic Association Championships for the first time in program history. The Green and Gold have won seven CAA team titles in the last five years.

In the 2018-19 season, two of his swimmers, Carter Kale and Chris Balbo, broke team and pool records in the 500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly numerous times and were named to the All-CAA team in the 500 free and 400 IM. Kale won the conference title in the 1650 for the third year in a row while Ben Skopic was a repeat victor in the 400 IM. Megan Bull won her second consecutive CAA title in the 500 free, lowering her her own record, and broke a decade-old school mark in the 200 free. Maria Oceguera won the 200 fly at the conference meet in her final collegiate race.

Prior to arriving at W&M, Carter was an assistant coach at Georgia Southern for two years. Before that he coached at Athens Bulldog Swim Club for three years. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2010 with a degree in health and physical education, and earned his Master of Science in sports psychology in 2012 from Georgia Southern.

Grevers has had a busy summer so far filling out his coaching staff. At the end of June, Mizzou announced the hiring of Tracy Martin from EMU and Alec Hayden from Alligator Aquatics, both as associate head coaches. Now, with Carter’s addition, Grevers has filled out an org chart affected by the following movements among Missouri’s paid assistants from last season: