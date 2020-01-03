Minnesota State Champion Taylor Williams Sends Verbal to Missouri for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Taylor Williams of St. Louis Park, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Missouri women’s program as a member of the class of 2025. The current high school junior and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American is a member of the Aquajets Swim Club.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Missouri. I truly could not have made to where I am without the support of my family, friends, and coaches. I am so happy to join the amazing family at Mizzou. GO TIGERS!!”

A freestyle specialist, Williams has won the 200 freestyle at the MSHSL (Minnesota High School) Class A State Championships the past three years. At the 2019 iteration of the meet she won the 200 free in a time of 1:49.89, as well as taking second in the 100 free (50.79).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.66

100 free – 50.44

200 free – 1:48.58

Despite still having one year left of high school, she is already within striking distance of scoring at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships. At the 2019 SEC Championships her best times would have put her roughly a second out of scoring in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Williams will be joining a Missouri team that is currently under first year head coach Andrew Grevers.

Last season, with Grevers as interim head coach, the Missouri women finished 7th out of 12 teams at the SEC Championships. The team didn’t do much in the individual women’s sprints (then-senior Annie Ochitwa was the team’s only A or B finalist in the 100 yard free, for example), but hey still assembled very good freestyle relays. They placed 3rd in the 200 free relay and 2nd in the 400 free relay at the SEC Championships.

