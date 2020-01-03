Burdisso Debuts for Northwestern, Grevers Time Trials a 53.2 100 BR in Tuscon

ARIZONA V. NORTHWESTERN V. NORTHERN ARIZONA

January 2-3, 2019

Tucson, AZ

Day one of two of the Arizona v. Northwestern v. Northern Arizona tri-meet has finished in Tuscon, which saw the anticipated debut of Northwestern freshman Federico Burdisso. The Italian record-holder joined up with the Wildcats mid-season, and today was his first official collegiate race.

Also swimming today was 2012 Olympic 100 backstroke champion Matt Grevers, only he raced in breaststroke this afternoon. In a time trial, Grevers, a Northwestern alum training in Tucson with Ford Dealer Aquatics, popped a 53.24 in the 100 breast. Splitting 25.22 / 28.02, he lopped almost five seconds off of the only time that shows up in the SWIMS database (57.92, from 2009).

For context, his time is a second faster than the NCAA ‘B’ cut, and he would’ve also made the 100 breast B-final at the 2007 NCAA Championships (his senior year, which was the meet he won the 200 back national title). He would’ve won today’s college event by over two seconds.

MEN’S MEET

Current scores

Arizona 89, Northwestern 78

A 51.7/1:54.3 butterflier in long course, Burdisso is already translating that speed pretty well. He kicked things off by swimming the fly leg on NU’s A 400 medley relay, splitting a 46.86 to push the Wildcats to a big early win as they clocked a 3:15.72 over Arizona’s 3:18.29. NU was led off by sophomore Manu Bacarizo (49.07), followed by freshman Kevin Houseman (54.58), Burdisso, and Aleksa Bobar (45.21). Bobar, a Serbian record-holder, also joined NU mid-season.

For context, Burdisso’s fly split was .3 quicker than NU’s fly leg at the 2019 B1G Champs. In the 200 fly, his best event, he was edged at the wall by Arizona’s Brooks Fail, 1:45.10 to 1:45.27. Fail came back with a 26.34 final 50 to Burdisso’s 27.69. The Italian also posted a 45.97 for sixth in the 100 free, as Arizona completed a 1-2-3 sweep with all three under 45 led by Noah Reid (44.61).

Fail, meanwhile, swam that come-from-behind 200 fly win after winning the mile at the beginning of the session. He was 15:12.34 ahead of NU’s DJ Hwang (15:19.06).

Northwestern’s Bacarizo and Houseman each took an individual event after leading the medley relay. Bacarizo was 49.67 in the 100 back, while Houseman was 55.70 in the 100 breast, going 1-2 with teammate and fellow freshman Markus Mok (56.16).

Arizona wrestled back into control the last two events in the pool, with Etay Gurevich taking the 200 IM (1:51.13) before they took the 200 free relay (1:21.85), just ahead of NU’s 1:22.34. Burdisso was 20.50 leading off for NU.

NU’s Yohan Eskrick won the 1-meter in 306.60, but Arizona leads a tight one going into day two.

WOMEN’S MEET

Current scores

Northwestern 125, Arizona 39

Arizona 106, NAU 58

Northwestern 129, NAU 37

While the men’s meet is close, the Northwestern women were by far the better Wildcats this afternoon, winning every single event but the 100 free. That event went to Northern Arizona, with Elisa Rodriguez going 50.89 to win by nearly a full second.

NU got off to a great start, nearly 1-2-3’ing the 400 medley relay with a 1-2-4 finish led by their A in 3:40.75 and their B in 3:46.78. Arizona A was 3:48.87 and NU C was 3:49.57. Calypso Sheridan built a huge lead for the A with a 54.51 lead-off, while Hannah Brunzell (1:01.39), Miriam Guevara (53.62), and Malorie Han (51.23) followed. Sophie Angus was also 1:01.79 to lift the B past Arizona.

Sheridan won two individuals, first going 54.40 in the 100 back and then 2:05.49 in the 200 IM. NU went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM, with Brunzell (2:06.34) and Ilektra Lebl (2:06.54) behind Sheridan.

Brunzell and Lebl would each snag an individual win of their own tonight. Brunzell (1:02.08) and Angus (1:03.42) went 1-2 in the 100 breast, while Lebl won the mile by over ten seconds (16:32.56).

Northwestern’s most dominant performance was in the 200 fly, were they went 1-2-3-4. Guevara led in 2:00.74, followed by Jasmine Hellmer (2:03.88) and freshmen Roza Erdemli (2:04.41) and Ally Larson (2:05.06).

The 200 free relay went to the ‘Cats (1:33.63) by a hair over Arizona (1:33.91), led off by Sheridan’s 23.50, and Markie Hopkins (274.85) and Labonita Ghose (267.50) went 1-2 on the 3-meter board.