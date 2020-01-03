YOTA Breaststroker Perry Becker Verbally Commits to In-state Tar Heels

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Perry Becker, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, has committed to swim at the University of North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2020. Boyd Poelke, Kendall Ewing, and Noah Rutberg are also verbal commits to the class of 2024. Becker specializes in breaststroke and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast, but he is a versatile talent who also swims IM, free, and back.

Becker swam the 100 free and contributed to three Sanderson relays, helping the Spartans take 9th place in the team standings at 2019 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. In club swimming, he represents YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team. He competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM and he notched a PB in the 50 free leading off the YOTA 200 free relay. The previous weekend he had gone best times in the 100 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM at YOTA’s Arena Capital Classic where he won the 100 breast and 200 IM and finished 7th in the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.49

200 breast – 2:04.08

200 IM – 1:52.10

100 back – 51.73

100 free – 46.66

50 free – 21.44

Becker will join the Tar Heels ‘ breaststroke group led by Valdas Abaliksta, Sterling Smith, Jacob Rauch, Andrew Rafalko, and Adam Kerr.

ICYMI: Congratulations to Perry Becker on his commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina! We're excited for you to continue along your course of success! Swim fast and Go Heels! #ACCnetwork #POP pic.twitter.com/s5GCV38gst — YOTA Swim Team (@SwimYOTA) December 5, 2019

