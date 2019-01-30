NC 3A State Champ Boyd Poelke Verbally Commits to In-state Tar Heels

Boyd Poelke of Waxhaw, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to the in-state Tar Heels for 2020-21. Poelke will join the University of North Carolina class of 2024.

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill! A HUGE thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for all their support along the way! GO HEELS! 🐏🔷 #heelyeah #classof2020

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Poelke is a junior at Marvin Ridge High School. He won the 50 free (21.11) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (49.19) at the 2018 North Carolina 3A State Championships during his sophomore season. He also led off the Marvin Ridge 4×50 free and anchored the 4×100 free; both relays broke the NCHSAA 3A state records in their events. Poelke swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina. He swam the 50/100 free and 100/200 fly at 2018 Winter Juniors East. He placed 4th in the 100 fly and 16th in the 200 fly, earning new PBs in both events. Last summer he competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 free and 100/200 fly and finaled in the 100 fly.

Poelke’s best time in the 100 fly would have scored in the C final at 2018 ACC Men’s Championships. Current sophomore Alvin Jiang scored the Tar Heels’ only points in that event, coming in 18th overall. Poelke would have just missed out on the 200 fly, where it took 1:48.70 to get a second swim.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 47.59

200 fly – 1:48.97

50 free – 20.80

100 free – 45.34

200 free – 1:40.24