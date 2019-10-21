Junior Nationals Bronze Medalist Kendall Ewing Commits to UNC for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ocean Lakes senior and Tide Swim Team member Kendall Ewing has made his verbal commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall of 2020. The breaststroke specialist calls Virginia Beach his home and will look to help improve the Tar Heels under new head coach Mark Gangloff – who was himself was a two-time Olympic gold medalist as a breaststroker.

”I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill! Thank you to all of my friends, family, and amazing coaches for their support. I cannot wait to continue my academic and athletic career as a Tar Heel!”

Ewing was the 2019 Virginia 6A High School State Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.38) and took 5th place in the 100-yard freestyle (47.19). The 2019 ISCA TYR Junior Nationals were run with morning prelims in SCY and finals at night in LCM. Ewing was the number one seed going into finals in the 100 breaststroke and the number three seed in the 200 breaststroke where he would go on to take 3rd in the 100 (1:06.45) and 7th in the 200 (2:29.84).

Top Times in Yards:

100 breast – 54.96

200 breast – 2:04.29

100 free – 46.40

200 IM – 1:54.15

Last year at the ACC Championship meet it took a 54.47 and 1:59.60 to qualify for scoring finals in the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes respectively. Ewing will be joining backstroker Noah Rutberg and butterflier Boyd Poelke as the confirmed members for the Tar Heel’s class of 2024.

Gangloff’s reputation as a breaststroker (Missouri had a lot of success with breaststrokers as well during his time there) is clearly paying off in recruiting – he’s also added Victoria Ireland to the class of 2020, who is a very good breaststroker as well.

