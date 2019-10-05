NCSA Champion Noah Rutberg Verbally Commits to UNC for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Rutberg, a senior at Winston Churchill School at Nations Capital Swim Club in Maryland, has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina for the fall of 2020. Primarily a backstroker, Rutberg will be joining a Tar Heels team that lost their number one backstroker Alvin Jiang after he transferred to Texas.

Rutberg was the 2019 NCSA 200 LCM backstroke champion over the summer (2:03.31); he also took 9th in the 100 LCM backstroke at this meet (57.73). At the 2019 Potomac Valley Short Course Championships, he took 2nd place in the 200-yard backstroke (1:50.71) and 6th in the 200-yard butterfly (1:57.12).

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 49.77

200 back – 1:48.12

200 IM – 1:52.23

200 fly – 1:52.28

Last season at the ACC Championship meet, it took a 48.01 and 1:47.16 to qualify for the scoring finals in the 100 and 200-yard backstrokes respectively. Rutberg will get one year of crossover with ACC ‘B’ finalist in the 200-yard backstroke Christopher Thames. He will join butterflier Boyd Poelke as the confirmed members of the Tar Heels’ class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.