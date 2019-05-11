UNC’s #2 Swimming Scorer Alvin Jiang is Transferring to Texas

After 2 seasons at North Carolina, Dallas-Fort Worth native Alvin Jiang is coming back to Texas, and transferring to the University of Texas Longhorns. He spent 2 seasons with the Tar Heels after graduating from Cistercian Prep. As a high schooler, he also traned with the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Jiang will bring a lot of speed to a Texas team that is graduating a lot of the same after their 2nd-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 19.96

100 free – 44.90

100 back – 46.33

100 fly – 46.22

Texas is graduating their top 2 flat-start butterfliers, Tate Jackson (45.78) and Max Holter (46.15) from last season, as well as their medley relay butterflier John Shebat (43.89 on the 400 medley at NCAAs). While Texas is only a few years removed from having the country’s most dominant butterfly group, last season they didn’t score any points in the 100 at NCAAs (though Shebat, primarily a backstroker, was able to cover a lot of that up on relays).

That puts Jiang, rising junior Sam Pomajevich (46.20), and rising senior Jacob Huerta (46.36) at the top of the pile in the 100 fly for Texas among returning swimmers next season. The Longhorns have a little more coming back in the 100 back, but Jiang would still rank 3rd in that group as well.

Jiang was 12th at the ACC Championships last season in the 100 back (46.49) and 100 fly (46.37). That means he accounted for 22% of the Tar Heels’ individual point scoring at that meet as they finished 10th out of 12 teams. Among swimmers, only Valdas Abaliksta scored more for UNC at that meet.

Jiang is a very similar addition for Texas to Christopher Staka, who is transferring to the Longhorns after 2 seasons at Alabama. Staka, who sat out the 2018-2019 season, has yards bests of 46.57 in the 100 fly and 46.11 in the 100 back.

North Carolina has still not announced their new head coach after Rich DeSelm resigned at the end of last season.