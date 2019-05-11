Another Quiet Night In Essen On Night 2 Of 2019 German Open

GERMAN OPEN, ESSEN

You can read out SwimSwam Germany report here.

Day 2 Highlights

Day 2 of the 2019 German Open in Essen was quiet yet again, with no new swimmers added to the already-announced German roster for this summer’s World Championships.

Lisa Höpink (1998, SG Essen) won the women’s 100m butterfly in 59.38, while Amelie Zachenhuber (2004, SC Prinz Eugen Munich) took second place in 1:01.96. The minimum standard time for the European Junior Championships in Kazan is 1:01.15.

Luca Nik Armbruster (2001, SG Dortmund) is already qualified for the European Junior Championships with his season best of 53.71 in the men’s 100m butterfly, but he was within range again tonight with his gold medal mark of 54.10.

Runner-up in the event was Damian Wierling (1996, SG Essen) who logged 54.98. Wierling already made the World Championships squad in the 4x100m free relay.

Leonie Kullmann (1999, SG Neukölln Berlin) topped the women’s 200m free field in 1:59.83, the only sub-2:00 swimmer of the final, while Poul Zellmann clocked 1:49.71 to take the men’s 200m free. Zellmann has already secured his World Championships berth in this event with the 1:46.89 he notched a few weeks ago.

Annalena Wagner (2002, SG Middle Franconia) took the gold in the women’s 50m back in 29.30, as Malaika Schneider (2003, Hamburger SC) won the women’s 50m breast in 32.90.

Marco Koch doubled up on his 100m breast win from night 1 with another gold by taking the 50m breast 28.40.