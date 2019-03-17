Christopher Staka Will Transfer to University of Texas For 2019-2020

2018 NCAA Championship qualifier Christopher Staka will transfer to the University of Texas next fall with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Staka started his collegiate career at the University of Alabama, but sat out the 2018-2019 season while exploring his options for a transfer.

“I had the honor and privilege to get to know a few really incredible coaches and programs during my search for the right school to use my last two years of NCAA eligibility with, and have decided that the University of Texas had everything I felt I needed in a program,” Staka said of his decision. “The team culture and environment they have is exactly what will help me take my talents to the next level. Hook Em!”

Staka took advantage of his year off by swimming lifetime bests in most of his primary events, mostly at the Washington Open in January. That final data point earned the interest of the 4-time defending NCAA Champions. He spent the year back home in California training with the Aptos Cabrillo Swim Club.

Staka’s Best Times in Yards:

Lifetime Best Best Time at Alabama 50 free 19.79 19.99 100 free 44.37 200 free 1:41.45 100 back 46.11 46.11 200 back 1:47.23 1:48.76 100 breast 55.65 58.09 100 fly 46.57 47.61 200 fly 1:55.64 200 IM 1:54.23

While Texas is still stacked in the backstroke races with Ryan Harty, Autin Katz, Jason Park, and Josh Artmann all returning next season (, they will be a little thinner in the butterfly races next season after their top 2 100 butterfliers Tate Jackson (45.78) and Max Holter (46.15) both graduate. The Longhorns’ top 2 returning swimmers for next season will be Sam Pomajevich (46.20) and Jacob Huerta (46.36). Staka would rank 3rd behind them this season in the 100 fly. The Longhorns bring in a number of backstrokers in next season’s freshman class, but have less coming in as butterfliers.