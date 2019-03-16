Claire Curzan Becomes 1st Sub-22 14&U 50 Freestyler in History – 21.89

2019 ESSZ Age Group Championships

March 14-19, 2019

Georiga Tech McAuley Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY

A week after missing Gretchen Walsh‘s 13-14 50 freestyle National Age Group record by just .01, the TAC Titans’ Claire Curzan obliterated it Saturday evening in Atlanta at the 2019 ESSZ Age Group Championships.

Curzan, 14, went 21.89 to become the first 14-and-under girl in history to break 22 seconds. The next-fastest swimmer, Morgan Carteaux, finished in 23.37.

In addition to topping the 13-14 ranks, the high school freshman Cruzan is now the second-fastest 16-and-under swimmer in history, behind only Gretchen Walsh‘s 21.82

Top 5 Performers in History: 13-14 Girls 50 Freestyle

Claire Curzan, 21.89 – 2019 Gretchen Walsh, 22.00 – 2017 Katie Douglass, 22.32 – 2016 Dara Torres, 22.44 – 1982 Annika Korb, 22.46 – 2018

Top 5 Performers in History: 16&U Girls 50 Freestyle

Watch the race below, courtesy of the TAC Titans:

WATCH: Claire Curzan goes 21.89 to become the first 14&U to break 22 in the 50 Free!! pic.twitter.com/AZuzY1TK0z — TAC Titans (@TACTITANS) March 16, 2019

Curzan has been on fire over the past month. In February, she broke both the short course 100 and 200 fly 13-14 NAG records on consecutive weekends. Last weekend at Cary Sectionals, Curzan broke Missy Franklin’s 13-14 100 freestyle NAG record, going 47.67.