Claire Curzan Becomes 1st Sub-22 14&U 50 Freestyler in History – 21.89

2019 ESSZ Age Group Championships

  • March 14-19, 2019
  • Georiga Tech McAuley Center, Atlanta, Georgia
  • SCY
  • Results on Meet Mobile – search “ESSZ”

A week after missing Gretchen Walsh‘s 13-14 50 freestyle National Age Group record by just .01,  the TAC Titans’ Claire Curzan obliterated it Saturday evening in Atlanta at the 2019 ESSZ Age Group Championships.

Curzan, 14, went 21.89 to become the first 14-and-under girl in history to break 22 seconds. The next-fastest swimmer, Morgan Carteaux, finished in 23.37.

In addition to topping the 13-14 ranks, the high school freshman Cruzan is now the second-fastest 16-and-under swimmer in history, behind only Gretchen Walsh‘s 21.82

Top 5 Performers in History: 13-14 Girls 50 Freestyle

  1. Claire Curzan, 21.89 – 2019
  2. Gretchen Walsh, 22.00 – 2017
  3. Katie Douglass, 22.32 – 2016
  4. Dara Torres, 22.44 – 1982
  5. Annika Korb, 22.46 – 2018

Top 5 Performers in History: 16&U Girls 50 Freestyle

  1. Gretchen Walsh, 21.81 – 2018
  2. Claire Curzan, 21.89 – 2019
  3. Torri Huske, 21.95 – 2019
  4. Simone Manuel/Kate Douglass, 22.04 – 2013/2016
  5. Alex Walsh, 22.08 – 2018

Watch the race below, courtesy of the TAC Titans:

Curzan has been on fire over the past month. In February, she broke both the short course 100 and 200 fly 13-14 NAG records on consecutive weekends. Last weekend at Cary Sectionals, Curzan broke Missy Franklin’s 13-14 100 freestyle NAG record, going 47.67.

13
NCSwimFan

My eyes almost popped out of my head when I checked Meet Mobile. Incredible. Only a freshman in high school. Congratulations, Claire!

55 minutes ago
DRESSEL IS GOD

That is STUPID

53 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Wtf

53 minutes ago

