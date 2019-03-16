ISL Team Energy Standard Names Sjostrom, Le Clos Captains

On the heels of the International Swimming League’s (ISL) introduction of 5 elite team members comprising Team Energy Standard, the nationally diverse squad revealed its team captains.

Leading Dutch sprinter Femke Heemskerk, Belarusian breaststroker Ilya Shymanovich, Lithuanian freestyle ace Danas Rapsys, Aussie backstroking weapon Emily Seebohm and Canadian breaststroker Kierra Smith will be Olympic champions Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Chad Le Clos of South Africa.

The Energy Standard Club is owned by International Swimming League owner Konstantin Grigorishin, and the club represents one of four European teams in the league’s inaugural season.

As a refresher, here is where the teams’ compositions stand at this point in time. We’re still waiting on news regarding the U.S.-based team.

