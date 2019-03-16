Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Team Energy Standard Names Sjostrom, Le Clos Captains

On the heels of the International Swimming League’s (ISL) introduction of 5 elite team members comprising Team Energy Standard, the nationally diverse squad revealed its team captains.

Leading Dutch sprinter Femke Heemskerk, Belarusian breaststroker Ilya Shymanovich, Lithuanian freestyle ace Danas Rapsys, Aussie backstroking weapon Emily Seebohm and Canadian breaststroker Kierra Smith will be Olympic champions Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Chad Le Clos of South Africa.

Today we are announcing not just squad members but our team captains for @iswimleague 2019! . Our men’s team captain will represent our fourth continent so far – welcome @chadleclos92 🇿🇦 to lead our team! . 📸: @minekasapoglu

Today we are annoucing not just squad members but our team captains for @iswimleague 2019! . Welcome our women’s team captain @sarahsjostrom 🇸🇪 to lead our team! . 📸: @minekasapoglu

The Energy Standard Club is owned by International Swimming League owner Konstantin Grigorishin, and the club represents one of four European teams in the league’s inaugural season.

As a refresher, here is where the teams’ compositions stand at this point in time. We’re still waiting on news regarding the U.S.-based team.

Europe:

U.S.:

  • No announced teams yet

Swammer

Just an idea for a team in the US. The whole Indiana pro group. There already a team they might just need two or three more pros to make it more well rounded team.

Brownish

David Verraszto is also in Iron Swim Budapest.

