London ISL Team Announces Roster of Peaty, Chalmers, Campbell Sisters

Another International Swimming League (ISL) team has formed: a London-based team that announced British breaststroke star Adam Peaty as a team leader along with Australians Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon.

The ISL teams aren’t traditional teams that would train together in one location, so this doesn’t mean the Australians will be moving to Great Britain. But the rosters will come together for various events next fall. The London team will host its ISL meet on November 23-24 and has confirmed the attendance of several other big-name swimmers, though they aren’t necessarily a part of the London club.

The ISL’s inaugural season is aiming for 8 clubs across the world: 4 in Europe and 4 in the United States. As of now, we know of the following teams:

Europe:

U.S.:

No announced teams yet

The British team will be run by general manager Rob Woodhouse, Australian Olympic medalist and current sports agent.

In addition, Peaty announced that he is an official ISL ambassador. Peaty has been outspoken in his support of the upstart swimming league, and has been perhaps the highest-profile swimmer to be very publicly critical of FINA, the world’s governing body for swimming. FINA and the ISL have been in conflict for much of the last year over FINA rules that at one point appeared to restrict athletes from competing in outside events organized by groups like the ISL and not FINA.

“I’m really pleased to officially take up the role of ISL Ambassador today,” Peaty said in the team’s press release. “I’m passionate about swimming and excited about the new opportunities Konstantin is bringing to the sport and athletes around the world. The format is exciting for both those of us competing in the series and the swimming fans who will get to watch us – an opportunity to watch the best in the world racing with and against each other in some fantastic venues. All we now need is a name for our London team!”