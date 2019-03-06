12 State Records Fall in Virginia Class 2A High School State

State records fell in 9 of 12 girls events, with three more boys records falling in Virginia’s class 2A state meet.

Full results

Girls Meet

George Mason High won five events and all three relays, but it was the Maggie Walker Governor school who triumphed in Virginia’s class 2A state meet. Maggie Walker Governor won only one event – diving – had the depth to win the team title.

Anna Jepson won that diving title, scoring 449.50 points to break the state 2A record. Maggie Walker Governor was second in all three relays to load up on team points.

George Mason made a strong run out of the gate. Ella Reithinger, Marie Roche, Maddy Dubois and Ellen Chadwick combined to go 1:53.12 as a medley relay in the first event, breaking the 2A state record. Chadwick, Ruby Loeper-Viti, Sigrid Edson and Roche went 1:41.31 to break a 2A state record in the 200 free relay. Finally, Hedda Jagerskog, Edson, Dubois and Loeper-Viti won the 400 free relay in 3:48.72.

Roche would also win the 50 free (24.96) and 100 breast (1:07.19), setting a 2A state record in the latter.

Poquoson senior Morgan Miller was an individual standout, going 1:49.13 to win the 200 free and break a 2A state record early on. She returned to break another state record with a 4:53.18 title swim in the 500 free.

Union’s Ashley Cusano also broke a state record in the 100 fly, going 54.54. She doubled up with another state record win of 55.31 in the 100 back.

Glenvar’s Reese Dunkenberger added yet another state 2A record in the 100 free (52.30).

Other event winners:

George Wythe freshman Tatum Robinson won the 200 IM in 2:11.09.

Top 5 Teams:

Maggie Walker Governor – 354 George Mason – 335 Clarke County – 236 Strasburg – 125 Bruton – 124

Boys Meet

The George Mason School boys got by Maggie Walker Governor, though, winning by 46 points. They swept the two shorter relays and got 6 overall wins.

Right away, TJ Roche, Adam Janicki, Ian McCracken and Ryan York went 1:37.44 in the 200 medley relay, setting a new class 2A state record. Later, Roche, Matt Ng, Jack Lindly and York went 1:30.22 to win the 200 free relay.

Roche and Janicki would also win two events apiece individually. Janicki broke two state records: the 200 IM (1:51.64) and 100 back (50.10). Roche paced the 50 free (21.67) and 100 free (47.85).

Maggie Walker Governor won the other relay, going 3:19.94 in the 400 free relay. Two swimmers from that relay won individual events: Noah Ratliff (100 fly in 52.49) and Henry Paulson (100 breast in 1:01.86).

Other event winners:

Bruton’s Jacob Sprigg won the 200 free, going 1:43.95.

won the 200 free, going 1:43.95. Martinsville entered the only three divers. Senior Wilson Bowles won with a score of 361.90.

won with a score of 361.90. Ry Cove’s RJ Goins won the 500 free, going 4:59.83.

Top 5 Teams: