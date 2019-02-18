Katinka Hosszu Signs On as ISL Ambassador & Team Owner

Three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu will serve as an official ambassador to the International Swimming League and will own her own team, the Iron Lady and ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin announced in a joint press conference.

“We are heading forward to an exciting period, I am happy to participate in the changes of my sport. Earlier I already mentioned some issues and fields to be improved. For me it was always significant to promote the swimmers’ interest, since we are the most important players in this sport,” Hosszu said. “Konstantin and his ISL stand for the same values about the future of swimming as me. We both believe that there are many new opportunities in swimming that can be developed for the sport by working with committed and experienced professionals.”

In addition to her role as an ambassador, Hosszu will own her own team in the upcoming series.

“It is an honor, but also a responsibility to be the leader of one of the European teams,” Hosszu said. “Being a team owner requires a totally different way of thinking, since besides focusing on my race and performance, it’s my responsibility to put together a team, in which the members cooperate well, and I also have to develop the best strategy.”

Her team, Iron Swim Budapest, is currently scheduled to compete in front of its home crowd in the last weekend of October. The team will have both Hungarian and international swimmers.

“It is a special pleasure for me that I could compete in front of the home crowd again,” she said. “I think that Budapest starts to become an emblematic venue of the swimming world and as a swimmer and as a Hungarian person, I am very proud of it.”

The International Swimming League is a SwimSwam partner.