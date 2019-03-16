Guy, Willmott, Anderson Follow Peaty’s Gold In Edinburgh

2019 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

While teammates Adam Peaty and James Wilby were making things happen in the men’s 100m breaststroke event at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh tonight, several other athletes made waves in their respective events.

After winning the men’s 200m freestyle last night in a new meet record effort of 1:47.66, James Guy beat the men’s 200m fly here to complete the double. Punching the clock at 1:57.81, Guy comfortably held off Scottish Commonwealth Games multi-medalist Duncan Scott, also Guy’s relay teammate from Rio.

Scott settled for silver here tonight in 1:59.57, while Plymouth Leander’s Tom Beeley rounded out the top 3 sub-2:00 swimmers in 1:59.85, just off his own PB of 1:59.09 from last year.

At the conclusion of his 2 events, Guy stated, “The 200m Freestyle felt ok; not amazing but it isn’t supposed to as we’re still five weeks from trials and hopefully we can progress that in a few weeks’ time. Last year was a really weird year – I’d had six or seven years of just PBing every year but last year was just a bit of an off year. We kind of knew what we were doing wrong and this year we’ve fixed that and I think I’ve shown that just then.”

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Alys Thomas completed a double of her own, following up last night’s 200m fly victory with a 100m fly win tonight. Earning the fastest time in 58.49, Thomas represented the only swimmer to delve under 59-second territory.

Runner-up in the race was Danish Olympian Jeanette Ottesen, who is returning to international racing after giving birth to her daughter. Ottesen nabbed a time of 59.26, while Scottish National Record holder Tain Bruce also got on the podium in 59.67.

University of Stirling’s Commonwealth Games champion Aimee Willmott did damage in the women’s 400m IM, wining the race in 4:40.93, while visiting swimmer Jessica Vall of Spain notched the 50m breaststroke win in 31.54.

Teen titan Freya Anderson produced a new lifetime best to take gold in the women’s 200m freestyle, topping the field in 1:58.19. Behind her was Denmark’s Signe Bro, with Georgia Coates also making it into the top 3 in 2:00.13.

Additional Winners: