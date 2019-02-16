Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Curzan Breaks Her Teammate’s National Age Record in 200 Fly

Braden Keith
February 16th, 2019 Club, News, Records

2019 NORTH CAROLINA AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking 2 National Age Group Records as part of a relay already this weekend in Cary (200 free relay, 400 free relay), Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans has added another, individually in the 200 fly.

Swimming in the final, Curzan swam a 1:55.64, which took out the 1:55.67 National Age Group Record done by Curzan’s training partner Charlotte Hook at the Speedo Winter Junior East Championships in December.

Curzan’s previous best time was a 1:56.05 done at a local meet 4 weeks ago. Coming into this season her best was a 1:59.9, and coming into 2019 her best was a 1:58.7 from November. Prior to this 200 fly swim, her best performances had been mostly in sprint races, including a National Age Group Records in the 100 fly, though her 200 back time of 1:53.09 at Juniors was enough to show that she has the endurance. Curzan now holds, or shares via a relay, 5 National Age Group Records (up from 2: 1 individual and 1 relay, that she had at the start of the weekend).

Curzan hasn’t yet lost a final at this meet in the 13-14 age group. In addition to leading off 3 relay victories, Curzan has individually won 4 races:

  • 200 free – 1:46.51
  • 100 fly – 51.69
  • 200 fly – 1:55.64 (*National Age Group Record)
  • 50 free – 22.45

