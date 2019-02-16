Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TAC Titans Break 2nd Relay National Age Group Record of the Weekend

2019 North Carolina Age Group Swimming Championships

After breaking the National Age Group Record in the 400 free relay on Friday evening at the Triangle Aquatic Center, the TAC Titans 13-14 girls got another on Saturday morning. Swimming in the 200 free relay, the group of Claire CurzanTaylor MorrisElena Dry, and 13-year old Keelan Cotter combined to swim 1:33.30. That broke the old North Carolina Swimming record of 1:35.17 set by 3 of the same 4 swimmers in January of 2018, and also took down the Aquajets’ National Record of 1:33.37 in the event.

Saturday’s TAC relay was the same group as the foursome that broke the record on Friday, and the record they broke belonged to the same Aquajets quartet that previously held the 400 free relay national record (the Aquajets broke 4 National Age Group Records in relays at the same meet in 2012).

Comparative Splits:

TAC Titans Aquajets
New NAG Record Old NAG Record
400 Free Relay 400 Free Relay
Curzan – 23.29 Kaia Grobe – 23.52
Morris – 23.14 Bre Thorne – 23.54
Dry – 23.65 Emma Wittmer – 23.16
Cotter – 23.22 Courtney Evensen – 23.15
Total Time 1:33.30 1:33.37

The TAC Titans have now broken North Carolina LSC records for their age group in all 3 free relays at the meet, with the medley still to come.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!