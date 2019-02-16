TAC Titans Break 13-14 National Age Group Record in 400 Free Relay

14-year old Claire Curzan has broken another National Age Group Record, but this time she did it with her TAC Titans teammates at the 2019 North Carolina Age Group Champs. The group swam a 3:23.06 in the 400 free relay, which breaks the 7-year old record in the event by more than a second. Curzan led off the relay in 49.82, followed by Taylor Morris (50.81), Elena Dry (51.83), and Keelan Cotter (50.60).

The old record was set in 2012 by the Aquajets Swim Team in suburban Minneapolis in 3:24.37. It also broke the old North Carolina Swimming state record of 3:27.83 that was set in 2004: the same year that the current record-breakers were born. The TAC Titans girls now hold all 5 13-14 LSC records in yards, with the other 4 having been set in the spring of 2018 (they re-broke their 800 free relay record by 6 seconds this weekend as well, swimming 7:23.21).

Comparative Splits:

TAC Titans Aquajets New NAG Record Old NAG Record 400 Free Relay 400 Free Relay Curzan – 49.82 Kaia Grobe – 50.82 Morris – 50.81 Bre Thorne – 51.45 Dry – 51.83 Emma Wittmer – 51.16 Cotter – 50.60 Courtney Evensen – 50.94 Total Time 3:23.06 3:24.37

Curzan was the difference in the relay. She beat Grobe’s leadoff by exactly a second, and the Aquajets’ relay didn’t have any single swimmer at Curzan’s level to make that ground up in the final 3 legs.

Curzan also swam a 1:46.51 in the 200 free and a 51.69 in the 100 fly. The latter of those times just missed her own National Age Group Record of 51.60 set at the North Carolina High School State Championship meet last weekend.