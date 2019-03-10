Claire Curzan, 14, Wipes Out Missy Franklin 100 FR NAG Record – 47.67

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC
- March 7-10, 2019
- Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
- SCY Format
- Live Results
Fourteen-year-old Claire Curzan has broken her second national age group record of the week at Cary Sectionals, and this one’s a particular doozy: she went 47.67 to take down Missy Franklin‘s previous 13-14 record of 47.94, which stood since 2010.
Curzan, representing the TAC Titans, split 22.86/24.81 en route to her win. She beat second-place finisher Brooke Zettel, 15, by a full three seconds. Curzan’s best time before the meet began was 49.09, but she went 48.77 leading off the 400 free relay Thursday, making Sunday’s performance a 1.1-second drop.
Earlier in the meet, Curzan re-broke her own 100 fly NAG record, going 50.64. Saturday, she went 22.01 in the 50 freestyle to become the No. 3 16-and-under performer of all time, just .01 off Gretchen Walsh‘s 13-14 NAG.
Curzan is just the second 13-14-year old in history to go under 48 seconds. She is now also the second-fastest 16&U performer of all time, ahead of Simone Manuel‘s47.73 from 2013.
Top Five Performers in History: 13-14 Girls 100 Freestyle (SCY)
- Claire Curzan – 47.67, 2019
- Missy Franklin – 47.94, 2010
- Maddy Rabick – 48.32, 2015
- Taylor Ruck – 48.54, 2014
- Gretchen Walsh – 48.72, 2017
Top Five Performers in History: 16&U Girls 100 Freestyle (SCY)
- Gretchen Walsh – 47.49, 2019
- Claire Curzan – 47.67, 2019
- Simone Manuel – 47.73, 2013
- Dagny Knutson – 47.89, 2008
- Isabel Ivey – 47.88, 2016
Is she even in high school yet??
She’s a freshman.
Freshman.
She went a 48.77 in the relay earlier in the meet
ah, good catch! Updated.