Claire Curzan, 14, Wipes Out Missy Franklin 100 FR NAG Record – 47.67

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

  • March 7-10, 2019
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
  • SCY Format
Fourteen-year-old Claire Curzan has broken her second national age group record of the week at Cary Sectionals, and this one’s a particular doozy: she went 47.67 to take down Missy Franklin‘s previous 13-14 record of 47.94, which stood since 2010.

Curzan, representing the TAC Titans, split 22.86/24.81 en route to her win. She beat second-place finisher Brooke Zettel, 15, by a full three seconds. Curzan’s best time before the meet began was 49.09, but she went 48.77 leading off the 400 free relay Thursday, making Sunday’s performance a 1.1-second drop.

Earlier in the meet, Curzan re-broke her own 100 fly NAG record, going 50.64. Saturday, she went 22.01 in the 50 freestyle to become the No. 3 16-and-under performer of all time, just .01 off Gretchen Walsh‘s 13-14 NAG.

Curzan is just the second 13-14-year old in history to go under 48 seconds. She is now also the second-fastest 16&U performer of all time, ahead of Simone Manuel‘s47.73 from 2013.

Top Five Performers in History: 13-14 Girls 100 Freestyle (SCY)

  1. Claire Curzan – 47.67, 2019
  2. Missy Franklin – 47.94, 2010
  3. Maddy Rabick – 48.32, 2015
  4. Taylor Ruck – 48.54, 2014
  5. Gretchen Walsh – 48.72, 2017

Top Five Performers in History: 16&U Girls 100 Freestyle (SCY)

  1. Gretchen Walsh – 47.49, 2019
  2. Claire Curzan – 47.67, 2019
  3. Simone Manuel – 47.73, 2013
  4. Dagny Knutson – 47.89, 2008
  5. Isabel Ivey – 47.88, 2016

 

