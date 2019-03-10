Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Anders is Watching Swimming

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the only acceptable reason to talk during a kick set, to an #accurate comic, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

The suit color you didn’t know you needed but now definitely want.

10.

When you spend weeks scheduling your hotel reservation with USA swimming, buy a $550 flight to Des Moines, Iowa… and forget to sign up for the TYR Pro Meet!! #classic 😑 pic.twitter.com/Wh85njnR3x — Molly Hannis (@MollyHannis) March 6, 2019

Oooof.

9.

Finally achieved our goal of eating 10 baskets of chips at #CasaBravaWest @IndianaSwimDive is ready for championCHIP season pic.twitter.com/35CoxDeeos — Brock (@Brroccoli) March 8, 2019

We’re gonna need some more context.

8.

You have a huge fan in Iowa ⁦⁦@swimiller⁩ we will be there to cheer you on this weekend! Good luck tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZUXs3k7m97 — Scott Swalley (@newiesclann) March 7, 2019

Any time a swimmer gets recognized in public is a win for us all.

7.

Sums up what it's like to be a swimmer 😂😂 #foreverhungry pic.twitter.com/RyOpKn7Msj — Hannah Miley (@HannahMiley89) March 6, 2019

Accurate.

6.

DART swimmer Luca Urlando currently ranked #1 in the World (200 Fly) for 2019! pic.twitter.com/zzoKpIpacx — Billy Doughty (@Davis_Aquadarts) March 6, 2019

Pretty wild.

5.

Me: Hey [swimmer 1] and [swimmer 2] you should not be having conversations during our hard kick sets. Swimmer 1: sorry I was inviting [swimmer 2] to my funeral. — Lauren Neidigh (@L_E_Neidigh) March 6, 2019

Fair.

4.

Mission accomplished

I’m now under:

:50

1:50

3:50

7:50

14:50 pic.twitter.com/MAbMBiwFpw — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) March 7, 2019

Can anyone name some others who did this?

3.

Just trying to live up to my 14th round draft pick expectations #jaegtrain https://t.co/q4p0binjrO — Annie Lazor (@lazorlaze) March 10, 2019

If Connor’s plan was to go full “Moneyball” on the field… kudos. Though having Katie Ledecky helps a little too, I guess.

2.

For the first time in 6 YEARS, I went a best time in my 200 Fly. Due to surgeries, mental health, & other personal issues I haven’t had a healthy season since summer of 2013. If you’re frustrated, don’t give up because it’s beyond worth it!!!#dreambig @USASwimming @UGASwimDive — Megan Kingsley (@Megs_Kingsley) March 8, 2019

So much respect.

1.

I’m watching swimming. FYI. — Anders Holm (@ders808) March 9, 2019

It’s really not swimming’s championship season until Anders Holm is watching.

