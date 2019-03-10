Regan Smith, 17, Sets 200 Back American Record at Cary Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

After going an already-jaw-dropping 49.74 17-18 national age group record in the 100 backstroke yesterday, Riptide’s Regan Smith broke the 200 back American record – and of course, the 17-18 national age group record as well – in finals at Cary Sectionals Sunday night, going 1:47.16.

Watch the full race below:

The next-fastest finisher was Claire Curzan in 1:52.76, fresh off her own 100 free NAG (in fact, Smith was the fastest 200 backstroker at the meet – male or female).

Smith, who just turned 17 in February, split 25.05/26.49 (51.54)/27.59/28.03 (55.62). Her best time before this morning was 1:48.30, swum as a 16-year-old at Akron Sectionals last year. Smith’s American record replaces Kathleen Baker‘s old mark of 1:47.30, set in March 2018 at the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Check out how the swims compare:

You can see from the comparison that the biggest difference between Smith’s swims came in the first 100 (52.77 versus 51.54) – she actually closed two tenths slower than in her former fastest swim. Smith’s second 100 Sunday was also considerably slower than Baker’s from 2018: 55.62 versus 54.99, but Baker took out her record swim in 52.31.

With this swim, Smith jumps from the No. 4 to No. 1 performer of any age in history. Missy Franklin‘s 1:48.42 from 2013 was the previous 17-18 NAG record.

Smith owns the 15-16 NAG records in the 100 back, 200 back (1:48.30), and 200 fly (1:51.24). She now owns the 17-18 records in the 100 back (49.74) and 200 back. At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer, she earned her first national title in the LCM 200 backstroke (2:06.43) by tying for first with Kathleen Baker. She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:07.42) and 100 back (58.83) in Irvine.