Curzan 100 FL NAG Highlights Day 2 of Cary Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

Highlighting day 2 of the Cary Sectionals was Claire Curzan of TAC Titans, who dominated her own 13-14 100 fly NAG with a 50.64. In the morning, Regan Smith of Riptide broke the meet record in the same event with a 50.45 to rank #2 all-time in the 17-18 age group. Curzan’s 50.64 finals time to second place behind Smith by 0.11.

Later in the 400 free relay, Curzan and Smith were not done writing their names in the all-time age group rankings. Curzan’s 48.77 lead-off time is now the #5 time in the 13-14 age group. Likewise, Smith’s 48.07 split ranks #13 for the 17-18 age group.

Taking double wins from the meet was 15-year-old Charlotte Hook of TAC Titans, who won the 200 free and 400 IM. Her 200 free time of 1:46.63 is now #81 on the all-time 15-16 rankings. Meanwhile, her 400 IM broke the 2015 meet record with a 4:07.42, which is #11 on the all-time 15-16 rankings.

Dropping nearly 2 seconds to also get into the all-time age group rankings was Noah Henderson of Star Aquatics. Henderson won the 100 fly with a 46.52 that ranks #28 all-time in the 17-18 age group. Henderson also won the 200 free with a 1:36.95 to make him a double winner.

The only female swimmer under a minute in the 100 breast was Abigail Arens (Marlins of Raleigh). Her prelims time of 59.76 ranks #11 on the all-time 15-16 rankings. Arens later won the 100 breast in finals with a 59.98.

The third meet record of the day went to Liam Bell of US-Aquatics Club. He first broke Mark Gangloff’s 2009 record with a 52.75. Later in the evening, Bell swam a 52.21 to re-break his hours-old record. Bell’s finals time cracked the all-time top 10 times in the 17-18 rankings to now rank #7.

Joining the all-time rankings too was Michael Moore (Marlins of Raleigh). Moore won the 400 IM in a 3:51.58, which is #39 on the 15-16 rankings.

In the 400 free relay, the TAC Titans swept the men’s and women’s events. Claire Curzan, Maria Baric, Brooke Zettel, and Charlotte Hook won on the women’s side with a 3:19.67. For the men, Hunter Young, Alexander Tomlinson, David Greeley, and Braeden Haughey won with a 3:04.12. The TAC Titan men held off North Carolina on the last leg, where North Carolina anchor Samuel Hoover popped a 43.95 to just miss out-touching the TAC Titans.

The swimming action returns tomorrow with the 200 fly, 50 free, 200 breast, 100 back, and 500 free. Prelims begin at 9 am ET, finals begin at 5:30 pm ET.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Women’s Top 5:

TAC Titans – 427 Marlins of Raleigh – 263 Riptide – 205 South Carolina Swim Club – 107 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 64

Men’s Top 5: