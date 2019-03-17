Joshua Matheny Breaks Brendan Hansen’s 19-Year Old Pennsylvania Record

2019 PIAA Boys’ Swimming & Diving State Championships

March 13th-16th, 2019

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

25y, Prelims/Finals

Joshua Matheny of Upper Saint Clair High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has broken the Pennsylvania State Record in the 100 yard breaststroke. Swimming in finals of the Pennsylvania AAA state championship meet on Saturday, Matheny swam a 52.52 in the 100 breaststroke.

Editor’s note: While the PIAA heat sheets list that as the National High School Record, and the NFHS record book still shows Chandler Bray’s 52.65 as the record, though NISCA recognizes both public and independent high school records faster. Max McHugh holds the most relevant NISCA public school record in 51.62 from 2016, while Reece Whitley‘s 51.16 is the independent (and unofficial overall) high school record.

Matheny, who is just a sophomore, had a previous best time of 52.89 done at the Winter Junior East Championships.

The time ranks the 16-year old Matheny 3rd all-time in 15-16 age group history in the event. Only Michael Andrew (51.75) and Forrest Frazier (52.51) have been faster in that age group.

Top 5 All-Time, Boys’ 100 Yard Breaststroke, 15-16 Age Group

The swim breaks the PIAA (Pennsylvania High School) State Record of 53.64 set by Matheny in prelims, which in turn broke the 53.67 set in 2000 by 6-time Olympic medalist Brendan Hansen.