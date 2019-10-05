Backstroker Caroline Storen Delivers Verbal to Swim For Johns Hopkins in 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Courtland High School senior and Rappahannock Y Swim Team member Caroline Storen has made her verbal commitment to swim for Division 3 Johns Hopkins for 2020. The backstroker from Fredericksburg, Virginia has times in the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke that are quick enough for Division 3 ‘B’ cuts, while her best time in the 100-yard backstroke is .52 seconds off of the ‘B’ cut time.

At the 2019 Virginia Swimming Senior Championships, Storen took 12th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.03), 15th place in the 100-yard backstroke (57.34), and 8th place in the 200-yard backstroke (2:03.07). At the Virginia 4A High School State Championship meet, she took 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle and 4th place in the 100-yard backstroke (58.39).

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 57.34

200 back – 2:02.48

200 free – 1:52.03

200 IM – 2:09.60

Last year at the Division 3 NCAA Championship meet, it took a 1:51.80/56.60/2:02.99 to qualify 16th in 2 free/1 back/2 back respectively. Storen will get to train one year with team number one backstroker Sydney Okubo in her freshman year. She will join backstrokers Cameron Roche and Makenzie Higgins as well as Olivia Richardson-Bozzo and Anni Fan as members of the Blue Jays’ class of 2024.

