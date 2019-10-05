Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Start Lists Out for 2019 ISL Group A Match – Day 1

by Robert Gibbs 0

October 05th, 2019 News

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Day 1 start lists for the first ever day of the International Swim League are available here.

Keep in mind that these start lists are tentative, as coaches can make changes to the lineup on the fly.

