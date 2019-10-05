Start Lists Out for 2019 ISL Group A Match – Day 1

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream (ESPN3)
Day 1 start lists for the first ever day of the International Swim League are available here.
Keep in mind that these start lists are tentative, as coaches can make changes to the lineup on the fly.
