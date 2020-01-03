Weitzeil, Agunbiade Win Pac-12 Women’s Monthly Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference office announced today that Abbey Wetizeil of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month and USC’s Nike Agunbiade was voted Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Month for December 2019.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Abbey Wetizeil, Sr., California (Saugus, Calif.)

Wetizeil won three individual events and anchored four relay titles at the Minnesota Invitational from Dec. 4-7. She lowered her American record in the 50-yard freestyle to 20.90, becoming the first woman ever to swim the event in under 21 seconds. She leads the country in the 50 free and ranks second in both the 100 free and 200 free. In addition, she helped the Golden Bears’ three free relays to the top time in the nation, posting a 1:27.14 finish in the 200, a 3:10.99 finish in the 400, and 6:56.00 in the 800. She also helped California to the NCAA’s No. 2 times in the medley relays – with times of 1:35.24 (200) and 3:28.58 (400) – making it the only team with all of its relays ranked among the top 5. Wetizeil was previously named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month in November 2017.

ALSO NOMINATED: Katie Drabot, Stanford

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE MONTH: Nike Agunbiade, Fr., USC (Hillsborough, Calif.)

Agunbiade went undefeated at the Utah Diving Invitational on Dec. 6-7. The freshman finished the first day of competition with the top score of 298.00 in the 1-meter springboard, then followed with a first-place finish in the 3-meter (349.50) to help the Trojans win the women’s portion of the Invitational with 116.00 points and a combined second-place team finish.

ALSO NOMINATED: Delaney Schnell, Arizona; Briana Thai, California.

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER AND DIVER OF THE MONTH