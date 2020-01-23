Futures Qualifier Abby David Commits to In-State Cal State East Bay 

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby David from Fairfield, California has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at California State University, East Bay in Hayward. David is a senior at Armijo High School. She swims year-round for head coach Ricky Silva at SASO Swimming.

“Coach Shane at Cal State East Bay is a coach who sees the potential in a swimmer before they see it themselves, the energy of the whole team is just so positive and encouraging there was absolutely no hesitation for me to commit.”

David placed third in the 100 free (51.36) and 10th in the 100 back (58.33) at the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Meet. She also competed in the 100 free at the CIF State Championships in both her sophomore and junior years. David holds multiple team records at Armijo and at SASO Swimming. She is a Futures qualifier in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly and she earned best times in all those events, plus the 50/200 free, 100m back, 200y back, and 200y IM, in December. Last summer, she competed in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Far Westerns. She swam the same lineup in SCY at College Station Sectionals and finaled in the 100 back.

David will join Chenoa Bodero in the CSU East Bay class of 2024. Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at 2019 PCSC Championships, where CSUEB finished first among 11 teams.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.36

50 free – 24.27

100 fly – 57.04

100 back – 57.62

200 back – 2:06.22

200 IM – 2:09.44

