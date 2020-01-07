German Weapons Koch & Heintz Headed To Luxembourg Euro Meet

2020 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

January 24th-26th, 2020

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m) Course

Meet Site

Since November, we’ve seen several high-profile athletes commit to racing at the annual Euro Meet in Luxembourg, with the 2020 edition slated for January 24th-26th.

The initial 4 swimmers revealed included Finnish breaststroker Jenna Laukkanen, German backstroker Jenny Mensing, home nation swimmer Laurent Carnol and Lithuanian Giedrius Titenis.

Then the meet’s lineup gained even more star power with the likes of Sarah Sjostrom, Bruno Fratus, Ben Proud, Andrii Govorov, Florent Manaudou and Pernille Blume all joining the party.

Now with fewer than 3 weeks until the 22nd edition of the Euro Meet, German weapons Marco Koch and Philip Heintz have signed up to race at the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque.

29-year-old Koch was the 2015 200m breast World Champion and most recently collected bronze at the 2019 European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

For Heintz’s part, the 28-year-old Olympian took 200m IM silver at the 2018 European Championships (long course).

Both men competed at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, with Koch placing 5th in the 200m breast while Heintz finished in 4th place in the 200m IM. The pair also raced as part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season, with the former representing the NY Breakers and latter representing the Aqua Centurions.