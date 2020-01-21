LEN Swimming Cup 2020 Kicks Off in Luxembourg with 100,000 Euros in Prize Money

This weekend’s Euro Meet in Luxembourg (see full preview here) is the first stop of the second edition of the LEN Swimming Cup Series. The series, supported by LEN, the European governing body for aquatic sports, will offer 100,000 Euros ($111,165 USD) in overall series prize money.

“We are happy and proud to offer even more for our wonderful athletes in the LEN Swimming Cup, which are going to be among the highlights of the

season, leading to the Olympic Games,” LEN President Paolo Barelli said. “We involve well-established competitions to our series, this is the best way to serve our athletes and federations and to further promote the top discipline of European Aquatics.”

The top 5 European overall performers among the men and women will be eligible to receive prize money from the pool of 100,000 Euros. To be eligible for prize money, athletes have to compete in at least 2 legs of the series. Each swimmer’s best 2 swims from across the series, by FINA points, with the restriction that those 2 swims must be from different meets, will be totaled up. The top male and top female performer in that tally will receive 16,000 Euros (17,786 USD) each.

LEN Swimming Cup 2020

Leg 1 – Euromeet, Luxembourg (24-26 January)

Leg 2 – Swim Cup Eindhoven (9-12 April)

Leg 3 – Open de France, Paris/Chartres (TBD)

Leg 4 – Sette Colli, Rome (26-28 June)

That prize money comes in addition to those awards offered for individual meets, which this weekend in Luxembourg will be at least 23,000 Euros (25,568 USD).

Euro Meet Prize Money:

Finishes in individual and relay events (open age only)

1st – 300 Euros (333 USD)

2nd – 200 Euros (222 USD)

3rd – 100 Euros (111 USD)

Team classification

1st – 800 Euros (888 USD)

2nd – 400 Euros (444 USD)

3rd – 200 Euros (222 USD)

Records