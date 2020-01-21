Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UCSD’s Brockman, Onstott Lead Women’s NCAA Water Polo Week 1 Scorers

#13 UC San Diego’s Maddie Bockman and Taylor Onstott led the individual scoring efforts on Week 1 of collegiate women’s water polo, each putting up a six-goal performance at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite.

Bockman logged her six goal effort in an 18-0 win over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday, while Onstott netted six scores in a 19-8 victory over Iona on Sunday. Bockman scored just eight goals in all of 2019.

Onstott also led a group of six players who managed a five-score outing over the weekend, doing so in a 14-13 sudden victory effort against #4 Cal.

Onstott tallied her 100th career goal on the weekend, following 55 as a sophomore in 2019 and 41 goals as a rookie in 2018.

Hawaii’s Alba Bonamusa Boix also had a big weekend, notching five goals in a 22-8 win against Marist on Saturday, following a four-goal performance in a 21-5 win over Loyola Marymount on Friday. She also turned in one goal as the Rainbow Wahine topped Fresno State 15-5.

Iona’s Jordan van Reeken racked up 13 scores, including five against Ottawa (W 16-4) and four vs. UCLA (L 12-4) and UC San Diego (L 19-8).

There also were 21 four-goal performances and 39 hat tricks on the weekend.

Top Individual Goal Scoring Efforts of Week 1

Goals Player, School Matchup/Date
6 Maddie Brockman, UC San Diego vs. Ottawa, 1/18
6 Taylor Onstott, UC San Diego vs. Iona, 1/19
5 Milena Guzman Ortiz, Azusa Pacific vs. Ottawa, 1/17
5 Jordan van Reeken, Iona vs. Ottawa, 1/17
5 Katie Lyons, Stanford vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
5 Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis vs. Santa Clara, 1/19
5 Taylor Onstott, UC San Diego vs. Cal, 1/19
5 Alba Bonamusa Boix, Hawaii vs. Marist, 1/19
4 Kelly Rowan, Ottawa vs. Azusa Pacific, 1/17
4 Britni Tisdale, Azusa Pacific vs. Ottawa, 1/17
4 Sarah Snyder, UC Santa Barbara vs. UCLA, 1/17
4 Tyanna Supreme, San Jose State vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
4 Riley Agerbeek, San Jose State vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
4 Olga Descalzi Portell, San Jose State vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
4 Alba Bonamusa Boix, Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, 1/18
4 Lalelei Mata’afa, Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, 1/18
4 Alexandra Akritidou, Loyola Marymount vs. Marist, 1/18
4 Tara Prentice, UC Irvine vs. Michigan, 1/18
4 Nina Flynn, UC Irvine vs. Michigan, 1/18
4 Sophie Leggett, Cal at UC Santa Barbara, 1/18
4 Jordan van Reeken, Iona vs. UCLA, 1/18
4 Lyndsey Hightower, UC San Diego vs. Ottawa, 1/18
4 Hailey Eberle, Santa Clara vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/19
4 Cassidy Smithson, UC Davis vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/19
4 Jordan van Reeken, Iona vs. UC San Diego, 1/19
4 Ciara Franke, UC San Diego vs. Cal, 1/19
4 Alex Mora, UC Santa Barbara vs. Ottawa, 1/19
4 Szonja Kuna, Hawaii vs. Marist, 1/19
4 Lalelei Mata’afa, Hawaii vs. Marist, 1/19

