UCSD’s Brockman, Onstott Lead Women’s NCAA Water Polo Week 1 Scorers

#13 UC San Diego’s Maddie Bockman and Taylor Onstott led the individual scoring efforts on Week 1 of collegiate women’s water polo, each putting up a six-goal performance at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite.

Bockman logged her six goal effort in an 18-0 win over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday, while Onstott netted six scores in a 19-8 victory over Iona on Sunday. Bockman scored just eight goals in all of 2019.

Onstott also led a group of six players who managed a five-score outing over the weekend, doing so in a 14-13 sudden victory effort against #4 Cal.

Onstott tallied her 100th career goal on the weekend, following 55 as a sophomore in 2019 and 41 goals as a rookie in 2018.

Hawaii’s Alba Bonamusa Boix also had a big weekend, notching five goals in a 22-8 win against Marist on Saturday, following a four-goal performance in a 21-5 win over Loyola Marymount on Friday. She also turned in one goal as the Rainbow Wahine topped Fresno State 15-5.

Iona’s Jordan van Reeken racked up 13 scores, including five against Ottawa (W 16-4) and four vs. UCLA (L 12-4) and UC San Diego (L 19-8).

There also were 21 four-goal performances and 39 hat tricks on the weekend.

Top Individual Goal Scoring Efforts of Week 1