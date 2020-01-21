UCSD’s Brockman, Onstott Lead Women’s NCAA Water Polo Week 1 Scorers

#13 UC San Diego’s Maddie Bockman and Taylor Onstott led the individual scoring efforts on Week 1 of collegiate women’s water polo, each putting up a six-goal performance at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite.
Bockman logged her six goal effort in an 18-0 win over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday, while Onstott netted six scores in a 19-8 victory over Iona on Sunday. Bockman scored just eight goals in all of 2019.
Onstott also led a group of six players who managed a five-score outing over the weekend, doing so in a 14-13 sudden victory effort against #4 Cal.
Onstott tallied her 100th career goal on the weekend, following 55 as a sophomore in 2019 and 41 goals as a rookie in 2018.
Hawaii’s Alba Bonamusa Boix also had a big weekend, notching five goals in a 22-8 win against Marist on Saturday, following a four-goal performance in a 21-5 win over Loyola Marymount on Friday. She also turned in one goal as the Rainbow Wahine topped Fresno State 15-5.
Iona’s Jordan van Reeken racked up 13 scores, including five against Ottawa (W 16-4) and four vs. UCLA (L 12-4) and UC San Diego (L 19-8).
There also were 21 four-goal performances and 39 hat tricks on the weekend.
Top Individual Goal Scoring Efforts of Week 1
|Goals
|Player, School
|Matchup/Date
|6
|Maddie Brockman, UC San Diego
|vs. Ottawa, 1/18
|6
|Taylor Onstott, UC San Diego
|vs. Iona, 1/19
|5
|Milena Guzman Ortiz, Azusa Pacific
|vs. Ottawa, 1/17
|5
|Jordan van Reeken, Iona
|vs. Ottawa, 1/17
|5
|Katie Lyons, Stanford
|vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
|5
|Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis
|vs. Santa Clara, 1/19
|5
|Taylor Onstott, UC San Diego
|vs. Cal, 1/19
|5
|Alba Bonamusa Boix, Hawaii
|vs. Marist, 1/19
|4
|Kelly Rowan, Ottawa
|vs. Azusa Pacific, 1/17
|4
|Britni Tisdale, Azusa Pacific
|vs. Ottawa, 1/17
|4
|Sarah Snyder, UC Santa Barbara
|vs. UCLA, 1/17
|4
|Tyanna Supreme, San Jose State
|vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
|4
|Riley Agerbeek, San Jose State
|vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
|4
|Olga Descalzi Portell, San Jose State
|vs. Sonoma State, 1/18
|4
|Alba Bonamusa Boix, Hawaii
|vs. Loyola Marymount, 1/18
|4
|Lalelei Mata’afa, Hawaii
|vs. Loyola Marymount, 1/18
|4
|Alexandra Akritidou, Loyola Marymount
|vs. Marist, 1/18
|4
|Tara Prentice, UC Irvine
|vs. Michigan, 1/18
|4
|Nina Flynn, UC Irvine
|vs. Michigan, 1/18
|4
|Sophie Leggett, Cal
|at UC Santa Barbara, 1/18
|4
|Jordan van Reeken, Iona
|vs. UCLA, 1/18
|4
|Lyndsey Hightower, UC San Diego
|vs. Ottawa, 1/18
|4
|Hailey Eberle, Santa Clara
|vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/19
|4
|Cassidy Smithson, UC Davis
|vs. Fresno Pacific, 1/19
|4
|Jordan van Reeken, Iona
|vs. UC San Diego, 1/19
|4
|Ciara Franke, UC San Diego
|vs. Cal, 1/19
|4
|Alex Mora, UC Santa Barbara
|vs. Ottawa, 1/19
|4
|Szonja Kuna, Hawaii
|vs. Marist, 1/19
|4
|Lalelei Mata’afa, Hawaii
|vs. Marist, 1/19
