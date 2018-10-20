Chelsea Gravereaux Sends Verbal Commitment to Drexel

Emmaus, Pennsylvania’s Chelsea Gravereaux has made a verbal commitment to Drexel University’s class of 2023.

“I am happy to announce that I have verbally committed to be a student-athlete at Drexel University!!! I cannot wait to be a part of the Drexel Swim & Dive family and for University City to be my new home. I am so thankful for my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me along the way! Next year, I will be a DRAGON and I could not be more excited!”

Gravereaux is a senior at Emmaus High School; she swims year-round for Emmaus Aquatic Club. She capped off her junior year of high school swimming with 2018 lehighvalleylive Girls Swimmer of the Year and Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP honors. At the 2018 PIAA Girls 3A Swimming & Diving Championships she placed 5th in the 100 fly (55.40) and 10th in the 100 free (51.17). She also anchored the 6th-place 200 free relay (23.18) and 7th-place 400 free relay (50.90). This summer she improved her LCM times in the 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Long Course Championships, where she finaled in the 50/100/200/400 free and 100 fly.

Gravereaux will be an immediate contributor for the Dragons. She would have scored in the A final of the 100 fly and the B finals of the 100 free and 200 free at 2018 CAA Championships

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.40

50 free – 23.97

100 free – 51.02

200 free – 1:50.89

100 back – 58.54

200 IM – 2:07.52