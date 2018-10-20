Missouri State Earns Verbal from MSHSAA State Champ Grace Beahan

Grace Beahan of Columbia, Missouri has announced her verbal commitment to Missouri State University’s class of 2023. She will suit up with fellow commit Ellie Southward in the fall of 2019.

“So excited to announce that I have committed to MSU to continue my academic and swimming career! Proud to be a bear! #BearUp @MoStateSwim 🐻❤️”

Beahan is a senior at Hickman High School. She does her year-round swimming with Columbia Swim Club. At the 2018 Missouri Class 2 State Championships last February, she won the 500 free (5:00.38) and placed third in the 200 free (1:52.50), contributing to the Kewpies’ 3rd-place team finish. Since then, she picked up new SCY times at Columbia Sectionals in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free and 400 IM. This summer she competed at NCSA Summer Championship and earned PBs in the 800 free (9:20.11) and 400 free (4:27.14); she was a finalist in the 400.

Beahan will have 2 years’ overlap with Liberty Howell, who won the 200/500/1650 freestyle events at 2018 MVC Championships as a freshman. Beahan would have joined her in the A finals of the 200 free and 500 free and would have scored 7th in the mile.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:08.95

1000 free – 10:13.71

500 free – 4:57.76

200 free – 1:51.68

400 IM – 4:33.00