Utah Scores Verbal Commitment from Sierra Marlins’ Finn O’Haimhirgin

Finn O’Haimhirgin of Fair Oaks, California has verbally committed to the University of Utah, where he will overlap one year with his older brother Liam O’Haimhirgin, a 2018 NCAA qualifier in the 100 free, school-record breaking 400 medley relay, and 200 free relay.

A senior at Bella Vista High School, O’Haimhirgin won the 50 free (20.59) 100 free (44.49) at the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. He went on to the California State Meet and took 13th and 9th in those respective events. In addition to the 50/100 free and 200 IM PBs he scored as a junior in high school swimming, O’Haimhirgin went best times in the 200 free, 100 breast and 100 fly at Carlsbad Sectionals during short course season.

  • 50 free – 20.59
  • 100 free – 44.49
  • 200 free – 1:40.11
  • 100 breast – 57.58
  • 100 fly – 51.02
  • 200 IM – 1:52.44

O’Haimhirgin had an outstanding long course season, qualifying for the C final in the 100 free at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine. His best LCM times are as follows:

  • 50 free – 24.00
  • 100 free – 51.29
  • 200 free – 1:55.42
  • 200 IM – 2:09.25

