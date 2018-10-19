SwimAtlanta’s Shwan Ahn Makes Verbal Commitment to Army West Point

Duluth, Georgia’s Shwan Ahn has verbally committed to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York for the fall of 2019. A senior at Peachtree Ridge High School, he was a first-team all-county selection by the Gwinnett Daily Post after placing 3rd in the 500 free (4:29.78) and 7th in the 100 breast (58.93) at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet.

Ahn, who trains with SwimAtlanta, is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500/1000 free and 400 IM and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the mile. During the course of his junior year he dropped a ton of time in his main events. At 2017 Winter Juniors he took 3 seconds off his seed time in the 500, notching a PB of 4:31.62 (down from a best time of 4:46.19 from January 2017). In the 1650 free, he finished 12th with 15:32.99 in his third-ever mile and first since 2014. He also went 4:02.58 in the 400 IM, a 6.3-second improvement from December 2016. His best LCM times from the summer of 2018 represent drops, too: 4:05.19 in the 400 free (-6.6 seconds year-over-year), 8:29.58 in the 800 free (-11.1 Y/Y), 16:02.99 in the 1500 free (-49.2 Y/Y), and 4:37.71 in the 400 IM (-12.5 Y/Y).

Ahn’s best times would have helped the runner-up Black Knights at 2018 Patriot League Championships by scoring in the 1650 free (6th), 500 free (A final) and 400 IM (B final).

Top SCY times:

  • 1650 free – 15:32.99
  • 1000 free – 9:23.23
  • 500 free – 4:29.78
  • 400 IM – 4:02.58

