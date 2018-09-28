Verbal from Flyer Tommy Lutter Opens Class of 2019 for Delaware

Tommy Lutter, from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Delaware. Lutter thus becomes the first future member of the men’s swimming and diving class of 2023 and is the first verbal commitment for new head coach Pablo Marmolejo and assistant coach Michael Walker.

“I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Delaware. I am looking forward to the academic challenge, being a part of a great team atmosphere and swimming for Coach Pablo and Coach Michael. Thank you to my family, friends, Coach McNear and Coach Gallagher, and my LM High School teachers for their support. Go Blue Hens!”

Lutter is a senior at Lower Moreland High School. He was a captain and key team member of the Lions’ team championship at the 2018 PIAA Class AA State Meet. Individually, he won bronze in the 100 fly (50.91); he then contributed to the gold medal-winning 200 medley (22.73 butterfly) and 400 free (48.05 100 split) relays as well as the 4th-place 200 free relay (22.25 anchor).

Lutter swims under head coach Karney McNear in both high school and club swimming with Lower Moreland Swimming and Diving. A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly, his top SCY times are:

200 Butterfly – 1:51.67

100 Butterfly – 50.34

50 Butterfly – 23.5

His best times would have scored points for Delaware at 2018 CAA Championships in the 100 fly (B final with current seniors Andrew Woerth and Asher Kiely) and in the 200 fly (B final, where he would have been the lone Blue Hen).