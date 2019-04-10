5x PIAA State Champ Abby Doss Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Doss of Shamokin, Pennsylvania announced on social media that she has verbally committed to swim for North Carolina State University beginning in 2020-21.

“I’m extremely proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to NC State University. I look forward to this opportunity to advance my swimming and academic careers. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and my teammates for supporting me on my journey. Go Wolfpack! ❤🖤🐺”

Doss is a junior at Shamokin High School. She recently defended her Pennsylvania High School state titles in the 200 IM (2:01.39) and 500 free (4:52.01), winning the events by 2 and 7 seconds, respectively. A year ago she won the 200 in 2:00.99 and the 500 with 4:51.70, and as a freshman she earned the 500 free state crown with 4:50.46.

In club swimming, Doss represents Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. She just wrapped up a strong meet at 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, finishing 2nd in the 1650 free, 5th in the 1000 free, 6th in the 400 IM, and 8th in the 200 IM. She earned PBs in the 1650 free and the 400 IM. At last spring’s YNats she won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 400 IM, and was 3rd and 6th in the 1000 and 500 freestyles, respectively.

Doss will overlap one year with Tamila Holub, the 2019 ACC champion in the 1650 free and Kathleen Moore, the 2019 ACC champion in the 400 IM and top-scorer in the 500 free. The Wolfpack went 1-2-3 in the mile and 1-2-3-4 in the 400 IM. Doss’ best times would have put her 12th in the 1650 and among the B-finalists in the 400 IM and the C-finalists in the 500 free and 200 IM. She will enter the class of 2024 with fellow verbal commits Abby Arens and Morgan Jones.

Top Times:

400 IM – 4:15.60

200 IM – 2:00.35

1650 free – 16:31.59

1000 free – 9:49.11

500 free – 4:49.65

