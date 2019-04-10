Hodge Goes 2-for-2 in Multi-Class Events at Australian Nationals Day 3

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Eighteen-year-old Timothy Hodge picked up two wins in para events on the third nights of the 2019 Australian National Championships.

Note: swims completed by in multi-class events are scored based on how close the swimmer’s time is to their classification’s world record.

Swimming in the SM9 class, Hodge’s first win came in the 200 IM, as he went 2:16.92. Liam Schluter (SM14), 20, was second in 2:12.75; he set a world record in the 100 free two days ago. Fifteen-year-old Ricky Betar was third in 2:15.02.

In the women’s race, 14-year-old Jasmine Greenwood (SM10) came out on top in 2:31.93. In second was SM10 Katherine Downie, going 2:34.54, and in third was Lakeisha Patterson. typically a freestyler, in 2:41.24.

Hodge picked up his second win of the day in the 50 back, going 29.70. Rod Welsh, an S10, took second place in 28.83. S19 Harrison Vig was third in 30.97.

Taylor Corry, swimming in the S14 class, won the 50 back in 32.43. S10 Madeleine McTernan took second in 32.79, and S14 Nicole Fielden was third in 34.25.