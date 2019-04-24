Colorado 4A State Champion Katey Lewicki Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katey Lewicki from Louisville, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2020-21 school year and beyond. Also committed to the class of 2024 are Abby Arens, Abby Doss, and Morgan Jones.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to NC State! I can’t wait to continue my academic and swimming career at such an amazing place with a great group coaches and teammates. Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for all their support! Go pack”

Lewicki is a junior at Monarch High School and the current Colorado High School 4A State Champion in the 100 back. In February, she won gold in the event with 54.36, placed third in the 200 IM (2:05.11), led off the 8th-place 200 medley relay (25.21) and contributed to the 10th-place 400 free relay (58.26). In club swimming, where she represents Elevation Athletics, Lewicki is a state-champion 200 backstroker and has made A finals at Sectionals in both SCY and LCM in the 100 back and 200 back for each of the last three seasons. She finished 4th in both events at Phoenix Sectionals in March, and added a 13th in the 100 fly and a 20th in the 200 IM and picking up a PB in the 100 fly. Last summer she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 back. She repeated the program and added a 200 IM at Winter Juniors West. She scored a PB in the 200 back with her 19th-place finish.

The Wolfpack have brought in and developed excellent backstrokers, and Lewicki will join a group that will include current freshmen Kylee Alons, Emma Muzzy, and Shannon Kearney and sophomores Danika Huizinga, Kate Moore, and Maddie Morello. It took a 54.13/1:57.55 to score at 2019 ACCs in the 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.21

100 back – 54.36

200 back – 1:58.12

100 fly – 56.12

100 free – 52.80

200 IM – 2:05.11

