149 Men, 232 Women Swimmers, Divers Named to SEC All-Academic Teams

April 24th, 2019 College, SEC

Courtesy: SEC 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 705 student-athletes were named to the 2018-19 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2018-19 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2018 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

SEC Male Swimmer of the Year, Alabama’s Robert Howard, and Diver of the Year, Tennessee’s Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, and Female Swimmers of the Year – Tennessee’s Erika Brown and Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem – and Diver Brooke Schultz of Arkansas were among those honored.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Men

School/Name Major
Alabama (21)
Christian Arseneau Economics
Cade Auerbach Finance, Economics, Mathematics
Knox Auerbach Management & Marketing
Laurent Bams Economics
Jack Blake Mechanical Engineering
Michael Burris Management Information Systems
Robby Costine Criminal Justice
Sam DiSette Finance
Wyatt Harrison Management Information Systems
Evan Heldman Finance
Robert Howard Accounting
Max Kennedy-Till Mechanical Engineering
Daniel Kober Chemical Engineering
Kyle Maas Biology
Richard Miksi Management Information Systems
Alex Robinson Chemistry
Tyler Sesvold General Business
Andrew Shea Consumer Sciences
Christian Strycker Nursing
Andrey Tretyakov Civil & Aerospace Engineering
Zane Waddell Management Information Systems & Finance
Auburn (12)
Foster Ballard Building Science
Thomas Brewer Exercise Science
Justin Checchin Biomedical Sciences
David Crossland Business Analytics
Santiago Grassi Pre-Business
Thomas Heinzel Mechanical Engineering
Stetson Lamb Professional Flight
Bryan Lee Marketing
Russell Noletto Finance
Grady Ottomeyer Marketing
Spencer Rowe Mechanical Engineering
Owen Upchurch Finance
Florida (16)
Khader Baqlah Mathematics
Chandler Bray Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences
Tate Callahan Sport Management
Alex Farrow Sport Management
Erge Gezmis Economics
Alex Lebed Business Administration
Bayley Main Geology
Christoph Margotti Finance
Gerry Quinn Computer Sciences
Maxime Rooney English
Grant Sanders Sport Management
Tyler Silver Business Administration
Jack Szaranek Psychology
Michael Taylor Construction Management
Viktor Toth Advertising
Stanley Wu Health Education & Behavior
Georgia (13)
Blake Atmore Finance and Accounting
Alex BeMiller Management
Teagan Cheney Finance
Charlie Clifton Sport Management
Jackson Ford Finance
Clayton Forde Social Studies Education
Joshua Getty Business
James Guest Finance
Walker Higgins Accounting
Joshua Horne Biochemical Engineering
Kevin Miller Economics
Colin Monaghan Biology
Billy Rothery Civil Engineering
Kentucky (19)
Wyatt Amdor Marketing
Bowen Anderson Biology
Shane Anderson Biology
Matthew Beach Kinesiology
Connor Blandford Computer Science
Glen Brown Accounting
David Dingess Accounting
Austin Haney Civil Engineering
Jason Head Kinesiology
Jarod Kehl Anthropology
Chase Lane Kinesiology
Sebastian Masterton Kinesiology
Daniel Orcutt Business Management
Hank Siefert Finance
Nicholas Smith Business Management
Michael Summe Finance
Joshua Swart Marketing
Alexander Taylor Kinesiology
Peter Wetzlar Accounting
LSU (11)
Juan Celaya-Hernandez Civil Engineering
Dakota Hurbis Finance
Harrison Jones Kinesiology
Cameron Karkoska Sport Administration
Alarii Levreault-Lopez Petroleum Engineering
Karl Luht Finance
Braden Nyboer Biological Engineering
Mitchell Petras Petroleum Engineering
Luca Pfyffer Mechanical Engineering
Sven Saemundsson Chemical Engineering
Thomas Smith Information Systems and Decision Science
Missouri (16)
Anthony Ashley Journalism
Matthew Connealy Computer Science
Kyle Goodwin Art
Carter Grimes Biological Sciences
Daniel Hein Mechanical Engineering
Caleb Hicks Health Science
Jackson Kent Undeclared
Luke Mankus Business Administration
Jordan O’Brien Business Administration
Grant Reed Business Administration
Caleb Rhodenbaugh Parks, Recreation, and Sport
Griffin Schaetzle Journalism
Mikel Schreuders Mechanical Engineering
Nicholas Staver Mechanical Engineering
Alex Walton Agricultural Systems Management
Jacob Wielinski Mathematics
South Carolina (13)
Cody Bekemeyer Exercise Science
Rafael Davila Management
Itay Goldfaden Computer Science
Lionel Khoo Retailing
Kevin Liu Management Science
Fynn Minuth Accounting
Tamas Novoszath Finance
William Riggs Risk Management and Insurance
Justin Rose Business Economics
Allen Ross Civil Engineering
Jackson Smith Public Health
Grant Summers Sport and Entertainment Management
Caleb Tosh Chemical Engineering
Tennessee (15)
Taylor Abbott Marketing
Hayden Burns Anthropology
Kyle DeCoursey Forestry
Owen Devine Kinesiology
Matthew Dunphy Psychology
Matthew Garcia Accounting
Marc Hinawi Chemical Engineering
Parker Kaye Business Administration Exploratory Track
Nathan Murray Food and Agricultural Business
Ty Powers Communication Studies
Tim Raab Mechanical Engineering
Joey Reilman Industrial Engineering
Sam Rice Biological Sciences
Josh Walsh Supply Chain Management
Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng Kinesiology
Texas A&M (13)
Jake Gibbons Political Science
Anthony Kim Industrial Distribution
Adam Koster Supply Chain Management
Connor Long Industrial Distribution
Sean Morey Biomedical Sciences
Steven Richardson Entomology
Felipe Rizzo Management
Hudson Smith Construction Science
Michael Thibert Health
Sam Thornton Telecommunication Media Studies
Austin Van Overdam University Studies
Benjamin Walker Accounting
Jerik Wong Biomedical Sciences

Women

School/Name Major
Alabama (22)
Cameron Brown Biology
Sezin Eligul Microbiology
Alina Faunce Biology
Sarah Helm Nursing
Lydia Jackson Marketing
Katie Kelsoe Human Performance Exercise Science
Julia Kukla Marine Science
Leonie Kullmann Construction Engineering
Justine Macfarlance Biology
Flora Molnar Chemistry
Emma Murray Management & Marketing
Kacey Oberlander Marketing
Alexis Preski Psychology
Nicole Raicik Human Performance Exercise Science
Maria Reed Nursing
Lexi Souther Biology
Allie Surrency Mechanical Engineering
Mallory Underwood General Business
Tori Van Buskirk Management
Kaila Wong Aerospace Engineering & Mathematics
Ayanna Woods Mechanical Engineering
Marian Yurchisin Human Performance Exercise Science
Arkansas (17)
Maha Amer Economics and Public Health
Sydney Angell Childhood Education STEM
Annah Carney Chemistry Biochemistry
Sarah Dalton Chambliss Communication Disorders
Marissa Green Accounting
Erin Kelly Kinesiology Exercise Science
Alyssa Lemon Elementary Education
Kiera Michailoff Russell Psychology
Estilla Mosena Communication & Journalism Advertising- Public Relations
Peyton Palsha Horticulture Landscape & Turf
Marlena Pigliacampi Kinesiology Adapted Movement Science
Cristin Roberts Animal Science Pre-Professional/Science
Brooke Schultz Business
Madison Strathman Kinesiology Exercise Science
Kenedy Thaman Kinesiology Exercise Science
Madison Umberger Communication Disorders
Caroline Welch Kinesiology Exercise Science
Auburn (18)
Jaden Bellina Pre-Elementary Education
Annie Boone Exercise Science
Sarah Cimino Exercise Science
Carly Cummings Geology
Lauren Dunn Communication Disorders
Erin Falconer Supply Chain Management
Jaqueline Hippi Marketing
Elizabeth Lancaster Pre-Business
Alison Maillard Industrial & Systems Engineering
Shannon McKernan Applied Math-Actuarial Science
Jessica Merritt Exercise Science
Julie Meynen Exercise Science
Katie Money Public Relations Communication
Bailey Nero Chemistry-Biochemistry
Sonnele Oeztuerk Pre-Special Ed Collab Teacher
McAuley Parker Undeclared-Sciences & Math
Alyssa Tetzloff Psychology
Abigail Wilder Exercise Science
Florida (23)
Yekaterina Aslanidi Economics
Taylor Ault Biology
Emma Ball Environmental Sciences
Tori Bindi Biochemistry
Bettina Boszormenyi Psychology
Hannah Burns Health Education & Behavior
Madison Conway Advertising
Kelsey Dambacher History
Georgia Darwent Psychology
Sherridon Dressel Health Education & Behavior
Savanna Faulconer Microbiology & Cell Sciences
Kelly Fertel Telecommunication – News
Bella Garofalo Finance
Jillian Hatch Telecommunication – Production
Gabby Hillis Natural Resource Conservation
Abigail Howell Telecommunication – Media & Society
Brooke Madden Advertising
Georgia Marris Horticultural Sciences
Nikki Miller Psychology
Jessica Rodriguez Anthropology
Sydney Sell Advertising
Teya Syskakis Health Education & Behavior
Emma Whitner Finance
Georgia (17)
Katherine Aikins Psychology
Olivia Anderson Genetics
Mckensi Austin Health Promotion
Donna Blaum Management
Samantha Burchill Communication Studies
Veronica Burchill Human Development & Family Science
Mary Claire Cardwell Management & Sport Management
Caitlin Casazza Exercise & Sport Science
Danielle Della Torre Fashion Merchandising
Alexis Glunn Finance
Allison Greene Sport Management
Jordyn Gulle Statistics
Courtney Harnish Marketing
Freida Lim Culinary Science & Nutrition
Sandra Scott Exercise & Sport Science
Jordan Stout Psychology
Julia Von Biberstein Marketing
Kentucky (25)
Bailey Bonnett Elementary Education
Kayla Churman Biology
Courtney Clark Marketing
Emma Dellmore Public Health
Lauren Denham Community and Leadership Development
Lauren Edelman Management
Kailey Francetic Kinesiology
Geena Freriks Dietetics
Alex Galyer Marketing
Jaida Garrett Psychology
Hayley Griesser Communication Sciences and Disorders
Jaclyn Hill Kinesiology
Cara Hudson Clinical Leadership and Management
Olivia Huffman Psychology
Paige Kelly Kinesiology
Morgan Lakes Human Health Sciences
Sarah Loheide Human Nutrition
Haley McInerny Marketing
Elizabeth Merriman Kinesiology
Payton Neff Psychology
Alexandra Nelson Psychology
Alaina Potts Accounting
Asia Seidt Kinesiology
Meredith Whisenhunt Psychology
Madison Winstead Human Health Sciences
LSU (13)
Leyre Casarin Journalism
Helen Grossman Chemical Engineering
Alexandria Ham Sport Administration
Kit Hanley Journalism
Alyssa Helak Accounting
Lia Joslin Accounting
Cassie Kalisz Mass Communication
Rileigh Knox Mathematics
Gabrielle Pick Marketing
Nicole Rozier Chemical Engineering
Summer Spradley International Trade & Finance
Lauren Thompson Marketing
Kate Zimmer Nutrition and Food Sciences
Missouri (15)
Payton Conrad Health Science
Kylie Dahlgren Biological Engineering
Anna Davis Communication Science and Disorders
Courtney Evensen Communication Science and Disorders
Haley Hynes Art History & Archaeology
Aurore Jacolin Biological Sciences
Iliana Jones Business Administration
Jennifer King Psychology
Sammie Jo Porter Pre-Nursing
Lauren Savoy Environmental Sciences
Amanda Smith Health Science
Emily Snyder Elementary Education
Devan Sweeney Art
Sarah Thompson Biological Engineering
Samantha Wilts Educational Studies
South Carolina (24)
Emma Barksdale Public Relations
Rebecca Cohen Experimental Psychology
Emily Cornell Public Health
Marissa DelGado Sport and Entertainment Management
Danielle Doennebrink Biological Sciences
Hannah Gerlock Biological Sciences
Yu Qian Goh Operations and Supply Chain
Albury Higgs Public Health
Savannah Hillmeyer International Business
Lauren Hilt Public Health
Megan Jones Nursing
Christina Lappin Sport and Entertainment Management
Edith Lingmann Sport and Entertainment Management
Mikaela Lujan Biological Sciences
Elizabeth Mandrgoc Risk Management and Insurance
Katherine McComas Exercise Science
Ana Menendez Nava Exercise Science
Emma Otten Exercise Science
Jenna Pehowski Computer Science
Karlee Price Sport and Entertainment Management
Marissa Roth International Business
Kathleen Shannahan Marketing
Caroline Spence Public Health
Allison Wade Public Health
Tennessee (21)
Madeline Banic Kinesiology
Mary Cayten Brakefield Retail and Consumer Sciences
Erika Brown Kinesiology
Ana Celaya Hernandez Journalism & Electronic Media
Madison Graham Anthropology
Bailey Grinter Biological Sciences
Carrie Johnson Kinesiology
Brianna Leverenz Kinesiology
Sean Meyers Geology and Environmental Studies
McKenna Morello Kinesiology
Stanzi Moseley Psychology
Amanda Nunan Nutrition
Christina Paspalas Nutrition
Emily Pelletier Animal Science
Tjasa Pintar Kinesiology
Nikol Popov Psychology
Megan Sichterman Food Science
Meghan Small Sociology
Emily Sykes Recreation / Sport Management
Meghan Wiggins Business Analytics
Alexis Yager Child and Family Studies
Texas A&M (22)
Haley Allen Economics
Kaley Batten Finance
Alexandra Buscher Mechanical Engineering
McKenna DeBever Biomedical Sciences
Kara Eisenmann Biomedical Engineering
Raena Eldridge Genetics
Joy Field Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences
Tiffany Futscher Health
Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo Holtz Economics
Karling Hemstreet Animal Science
Sara Metzsch Health
Amy Miller Health
Sydney Pickrem Kinesiology
Taylor Pike Computer Science
Kathryn Portz Marketing
Jing Wen Quah Biomedical Sciences
Claire Rasmus Mechanical Engineering
Victoria Roubique Interdisciplinary Studies
Kornkarnjana Sapianchai Computer Engineering
Samantha Siebenaller Interdisciplinary Studies
Camryn Toney Kinesiology
Haley Yelle Urban & Regional Planning
Vanderbilt (15)
Mary Beckwith Medicine, Health, and Society
Lauren Bergmann Mechanical Engineering
Kaley Buchanan Economics / Human and Organizational Development
Eun Sol Chon Neuroscience
Madison Eaker Electrical Engineering
Brooke Ellis Communication of Science & Technology
Johanna Goldblatt Human and Organizational Development
Lindsey Gordon Neuroscience
Paige Hamilton Cognitive Studies
Lara Hernandez-Tome Public Policy Studies / Spanish
Hannah Hunt Medicine, Health, and Society
Selah Peacock Communication Studies
Reagan Roob Economics & History
Namilla Sanchez Cinema and Media Arts / Communication Studies
Breinne Thorne Human and Organizational Development

