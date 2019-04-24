149 Men, 232 Women Swimmers, Divers Named to SEC All-Academic Teams

Courtesy: SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 705 student-athletes were named to the 2018-19 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2018-19 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2018 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
SEC Male Swimmer of the Year, Alabama’s Robert Howard, and Diver of the Year, Tennessee’s Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, and Female Swimmers of the Year – Tennessee’s Erika Brown and Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem – and Diver Brooke Schultz of Arkansas were among those honored.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Men
|School/Name
|Major
|Alabama (21)
|Christian Arseneau
|Economics
|Cade Auerbach
|Finance, Economics, Mathematics
|Knox Auerbach
|Management & Marketing
|Laurent Bams
|Economics
|Jack Blake
|Mechanical Engineering
|Michael Burris
|Management Information Systems
|Robby Costine
|Criminal Justice
|Sam DiSette
|Finance
|Wyatt Harrison
|Management Information Systems
|Evan Heldman
|Finance
|Robert Howard
|Accounting
|Max Kennedy-Till
|Mechanical Engineering
|Daniel Kober
|Chemical Engineering
|Kyle Maas
|Biology
|Richard Miksi
|Management Information Systems
|Alex Robinson
|Chemistry
|Tyler Sesvold
|General Business
|Andrew Shea
|Consumer Sciences
|Christian Strycker
|Nursing
|Andrey Tretyakov
|Civil & Aerospace Engineering
|Zane Waddell
|Management Information Systems & Finance
|Auburn (12)
|Foster Ballard
|Building Science
|Thomas Brewer
|Exercise Science
|Justin Checchin
|Biomedical Sciences
|David Crossland
|Business Analytics
|Santiago Grassi
|Pre-Business
|Thomas Heinzel
|Mechanical Engineering
|Stetson Lamb
|Professional Flight
|Bryan Lee
|Marketing
|Russell Noletto
|Finance
|Grady Ottomeyer
|Marketing
|Spencer Rowe
|Mechanical Engineering
|Owen Upchurch
|Finance
|Florida (16)
|Khader Baqlah
|Mathematics
|Chandler Bray
|Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences
|Tate Callahan
|Sport Management
|Alex Farrow
|Sport Management
|Erge Gezmis
|Economics
|Alex Lebed
|Business Administration
|Bayley Main
|Geology
|Christoph Margotti
|Finance
|Gerry Quinn
|Computer Sciences
|Maxime Rooney
|English
|Grant Sanders
|Sport Management
|Tyler Silver
|Business Administration
|Jack Szaranek
|Psychology
|Michael Taylor
|Construction Management
|Viktor Toth
|Advertising
|Stanley Wu
|Health Education & Behavior
|Georgia (13)
|Blake Atmore
|Finance and Accounting
|Alex BeMiller
|Management
|Teagan Cheney
|Finance
|Charlie Clifton
|Sport Management
|Jackson Ford
|Finance
|Clayton Forde
|Social Studies Education
|Joshua Getty
|Business
|James Guest
|Finance
|Walker Higgins
|Accounting
|Joshua Horne
|Biochemical Engineering
|Kevin Miller
|Economics
|Colin Monaghan
|Biology
|Billy Rothery
|Civil Engineering
|Kentucky (19)
|Wyatt Amdor
|Marketing
|Bowen Anderson
|Biology
|Shane Anderson
|Biology
|Matthew Beach
|Kinesiology
|Connor Blandford
|Computer Science
|Glen Brown
|Accounting
|David Dingess
|Accounting
|Austin Haney
|Civil Engineering
|Jason Head
|Kinesiology
|Jarod Kehl
|Anthropology
|Chase Lane
|Kinesiology
|Sebastian Masterton
|Kinesiology
|Daniel Orcutt
|Business Management
|Hank Siefert
|Finance
|Nicholas Smith
|Business Management
|Michael Summe
|Finance
|Joshua Swart
|Marketing
|Alexander Taylor
|Kinesiology
|Peter Wetzlar
|Accounting
|LSU (11)
|Juan Celaya-Hernandez
|Civil Engineering
|Dakota Hurbis
|Finance
|Harrison Jones
|Kinesiology
|Cameron Karkoska
|Sport Administration
|Alarii Levreault-Lopez
|Petroleum Engineering
|Karl Luht
|Finance
|Braden Nyboer
|Biological Engineering
|Mitchell Petras
|Petroleum Engineering
|Luca Pfyffer
|Mechanical Engineering
|Sven Saemundsson
|Chemical Engineering
|Thomas Smith
|Information Systems and Decision Science
|Missouri (16)
|Anthony Ashley
|Journalism
|Matthew Connealy
|Computer Science
|Kyle Goodwin
|Art
|Carter Grimes
|Biological Sciences
|Daniel Hein
|Mechanical Engineering
|Caleb Hicks
|Health Science
|Jackson Kent
|Undeclared
|Luke Mankus
|Business Administration
|Jordan O’Brien
|Business Administration
|Grant Reed
|Business Administration
|Caleb Rhodenbaugh
|Parks, Recreation, and Sport
|Griffin Schaetzle
|Journalism
|Mikel Schreuders
|Mechanical Engineering
|Nicholas Staver
|Mechanical Engineering
|Alex Walton
|Agricultural Systems Management
|Jacob Wielinski
|Mathematics
|South Carolina (13)
|Cody Bekemeyer
|Exercise Science
|Rafael Davila
|Management
|Itay Goldfaden
|Computer Science
|Lionel Khoo
|Retailing
|Kevin Liu
|Management Science
|Fynn Minuth
|Accounting
|Tamas Novoszath
|Finance
|William Riggs
|Risk Management and Insurance
|Justin Rose
|Business Economics
|Allen Ross
|Civil Engineering
|Jackson Smith
|Public Health
|Grant Summers
|Sport and Entertainment Management
|Caleb Tosh
|Chemical Engineering
|Tennessee (15)
|Taylor Abbott
|Marketing
|Hayden Burns
|Anthropology
|Kyle DeCoursey
|Forestry
|Owen Devine
|Kinesiology
|Matthew Dunphy
|Psychology
|Matthew Garcia
|Accounting
|Marc Hinawi
|Chemical Engineering
|Parker Kaye
|Business Administration Exploratory Track
|Nathan Murray
|Food and Agricultural Business
|Ty Powers
|Communication Studies
|Tim Raab
|Mechanical Engineering
|Joey Reilman
|Industrial Engineering
|Sam Rice
|Biological Sciences
|Josh Walsh
|Supply Chain Management
|Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng
|Kinesiology
|Texas A&M (13)
|Jake Gibbons
|Political Science
|Anthony Kim
|Industrial Distribution
|Adam Koster
|Supply Chain Management
|Connor Long
|Industrial Distribution
|Sean Morey
|Biomedical Sciences
|Steven Richardson
|Entomology
|Felipe Rizzo
|Management
|Hudson Smith
|Construction Science
|Michael Thibert
|Health
|Sam Thornton
|Telecommunication Media Studies
|Austin Van Overdam
|University Studies
|Benjamin Walker
|Accounting
|Jerik Wong
|Biomedical Sciences
Women
|School/Name
|Major
|Alabama (22)
|Cameron Brown
|Biology
|Sezin Eligul
|Microbiology
|Alina Faunce
|Biology
|Sarah Helm
|Nursing
|Lydia Jackson
|Marketing
|Katie Kelsoe
|Human Performance Exercise Science
|Julia Kukla
|Marine Science
|Leonie Kullmann
|Construction Engineering
|Justine Macfarlance
|Biology
|Flora Molnar
|Chemistry
|Emma Murray
|Management & Marketing
|Kacey Oberlander
|Marketing
|Alexis Preski
|Psychology
|Nicole Raicik
|Human Performance Exercise Science
|Maria Reed
|Nursing
|Lexi Souther
|Biology
|Allie Surrency
|Mechanical Engineering
|Mallory Underwood
|General Business
|Tori Van Buskirk
|Management
|Kaila Wong
|Aerospace Engineering & Mathematics
|Ayanna Woods
|Mechanical Engineering
|Marian Yurchisin
|Human Performance Exercise Science
|Arkansas (17)
|Maha Amer
|Economics and Public Health
|Sydney Angell
|Childhood Education STEM
|Annah Carney
|Chemistry Biochemistry
|Sarah Dalton Chambliss
|Communication Disorders
|Marissa Green
|Accounting
|Erin Kelly
|Kinesiology Exercise Science
|Alyssa Lemon
|Elementary Education
|Kiera Michailoff Russell
|Psychology
|Estilla Mosena
|Communication & Journalism Advertising- Public Relations
|Peyton Palsha
|Horticulture Landscape & Turf
|Marlena Pigliacampi
|Kinesiology Adapted Movement Science
|Cristin Roberts
|Animal Science Pre-Professional/Science
|Brooke Schultz
|Business
|Madison Strathman
|Kinesiology Exercise Science
|Kenedy Thaman
|Kinesiology Exercise Science
|Madison Umberger
|Communication Disorders
|Caroline Welch
|Kinesiology Exercise Science
|Auburn (18)
|Jaden Bellina
|Pre-Elementary Education
|Annie Boone
|Exercise Science
|Sarah Cimino
|Exercise Science
|Carly Cummings
|Geology
|Lauren Dunn
|Communication Disorders
|Erin Falconer
|Supply Chain Management
|Jaqueline Hippi
|Marketing
|Elizabeth Lancaster
|Pre-Business
|Alison Maillard
|Industrial & Systems Engineering
|Shannon McKernan
|Applied Math-Actuarial Science
|Jessica Merritt
|Exercise Science
|Julie Meynen
|Exercise Science
|Katie Money
|Public Relations Communication
|Bailey Nero
|Chemistry-Biochemistry
|Sonnele Oeztuerk
|Pre-Special Ed Collab Teacher
|McAuley Parker
|Undeclared-Sciences & Math
|Alyssa Tetzloff
|Psychology
|Abigail Wilder
|Exercise Science
|Florida (23)
|Yekaterina Aslanidi
|Economics
|Taylor Ault
|Biology
|Emma Ball
|Environmental Sciences
|Tori Bindi
|Biochemistry
|Bettina Boszormenyi
|Psychology
|Hannah Burns
|Health Education & Behavior
|Madison Conway
|Advertising
|Kelsey Dambacher
|History
|Georgia Darwent
|Psychology
|Sherridon Dressel
|Health Education & Behavior
|Savanna Faulconer
|Microbiology & Cell Sciences
|Kelly Fertel
|Telecommunication – News
|Bella Garofalo
|Finance
|Jillian Hatch
|Telecommunication – Production
|Gabby Hillis
|Natural Resource Conservation
|Abigail Howell
|Telecommunication – Media & Society
|Brooke Madden
|Advertising
|Georgia Marris
|Horticultural Sciences
|Nikki Miller
|Psychology
|Jessica Rodriguez
|Anthropology
|Sydney Sell
|Advertising
|Teya Syskakis
|Health Education & Behavior
|Emma Whitner
|Finance
|Georgia (17)
|Katherine Aikins
|Psychology
|Olivia Anderson
|Genetics
|Mckensi Austin
|Health Promotion
|Donna Blaum
|Management
|Samantha Burchill
|Communication Studies
|Veronica Burchill
|Human Development & Family Science
|Mary Claire Cardwell
|Management & Sport Management
|Caitlin Casazza
|Exercise & Sport Science
|Danielle Della Torre
|Fashion Merchandising
|Alexis Glunn
|Finance
|Allison Greene
|Sport Management
|Jordyn Gulle
|Statistics
|Courtney Harnish
|Marketing
|Freida Lim
|Culinary Science & Nutrition
|Sandra Scott
|Exercise & Sport Science
|Jordan Stout
|Psychology
|Julia Von Biberstein
|Marketing
|Kentucky (25)
|Bailey Bonnett
|Elementary Education
|Kayla Churman
|Biology
|Courtney Clark
|Marketing
|Emma Dellmore
|Public Health
|Lauren Denham
|Community and Leadership Development
|Lauren Edelman
|Management
|Kailey Francetic
|Kinesiology
|Geena Freriks
|Dietetics
|Alex Galyer
|Marketing
|Jaida Garrett
|Psychology
|Hayley Griesser
|Communication Sciences and Disorders
|Jaclyn Hill
|Kinesiology
|Cara Hudson
|Clinical Leadership and Management
|Olivia Huffman
|Psychology
|Paige Kelly
|Kinesiology
|Morgan Lakes
|Human Health Sciences
|Sarah Loheide
|Human Nutrition
|Haley McInerny
|Marketing
|Elizabeth Merriman
|Kinesiology
|Payton Neff
|Psychology
|Alexandra Nelson
|Psychology
|Alaina Potts
|Accounting
|Asia Seidt
|Kinesiology
|Meredith Whisenhunt
|Psychology
|Madison Winstead
|Human Health Sciences
|LSU (13)
|Leyre Casarin
|Journalism
|Helen Grossman
|Chemical Engineering
|Alexandria Ham
|Sport Administration
|Kit Hanley
|Journalism
|Alyssa Helak
|Accounting
|Lia Joslin
|Accounting
|Cassie Kalisz
|Mass Communication
|Rileigh Knox
|Mathematics
|Gabrielle Pick
|Marketing
|Nicole Rozier
|Chemical Engineering
|Summer Spradley
|International Trade & Finance
|Lauren Thompson
|Marketing
|Kate Zimmer
|Nutrition and Food Sciences
|Missouri (15)
|Payton Conrad
|Health Science
|Kylie Dahlgren
|Biological Engineering
|Anna Davis
|Communication Science and Disorders
|Courtney Evensen
|Communication Science and Disorders
|Haley Hynes
|Art History & Archaeology
|Aurore Jacolin
|Biological Sciences
|Iliana Jones
|Business Administration
|Jennifer King
|Psychology
|Sammie Jo Porter
|Pre-Nursing
|Lauren Savoy
|Environmental Sciences
|Amanda Smith
|Health Science
|Emily Snyder
|Elementary Education
|Devan Sweeney
|Art
|Sarah Thompson
|Biological Engineering
|Samantha Wilts
|Educational Studies
|South Carolina (24)
|Emma Barksdale
|Public Relations
|Rebecca Cohen
|Experimental Psychology
|Emily Cornell
|Public Health
|Marissa DelGado
|Sport and Entertainment Management
|Danielle Doennebrink
|Biological Sciences
|Hannah Gerlock
|Biological Sciences
|Yu Qian Goh
|Operations and Supply Chain
|Albury Higgs
|Public Health
|Savannah Hillmeyer
|International Business
|Lauren Hilt
|Public Health
|Megan Jones
|Nursing
|Christina Lappin
|Sport and Entertainment Management
|Edith Lingmann
|Sport and Entertainment Management
|Mikaela Lujan
|Biological Sciences
|Elizabeth Mandrgoc
|Risk Management and Insurance
|Katherine McComas
|Exercise Science
|Ana Menendez Nava
|Exercise Science
|Emma Otten
|Exercise Science
|Jenna Pehowski
|Computer Science
|Karlee Price
|Sport and Entertainment Management
|Marissa Roth
|International Business
|Kathleen Shannahan
|Marketing
|Caroline Spence
|Public Health
|Allison Wade
|Public Health
|Tennessee (21)
|Madeline Banic
|Kinesiology
|Mary Cayten Brakefield
|Retail and Consumer Sciences
|Erika Brown
|Kinesiology
|Ana Celaya Hernandez
|Journalism & Electronic Media
|Madison Graham
|Anthropology
|Bailey Grinter
|Biological Sciences
|Carrie Johnson
|Kinesiology
|Brianna Leverenz
|Kinesiology
|Sean Meyers
|Geology and Environmental Studies
|McKenna Morello
|Kinesiology
|Stanzi Moseley
|Psychology
|Amanda Nunan
|Nutrition
|Christina Paspalas
|Nutrition
|Emily Pelletier
|Animal Science
|Tjasa Pintar
|Kinesiology
|Nikol Popov
|Psychology
|Megan Sichterman
|Food Science
|Meghan Small
|Sociology
|Emily Sykes
|Recreation / Sport Management
|Meghan Wiggins
|Business Analytics
|Alexis Yager
|Child and Family Studies
|Texas A&M (22)
|Haley Allen
|Economics
|Kaley Batten
|Finance
|Alexandra Buscher
|Mechanical Engineering
|McKenna DeBever
|Biomedical Sciences
|Kara Eisenmann
|Biomedical Engineering
|Raena Eldridge
|Genetics
|Joy Field
|Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences
|Tiffany Futscher
|Health
|Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo Holtz
|Economics
|Karling Hemstreet
|Animal Science
|Sara Metzsch
|Health
|Amy Miller
|Health
|Sydney Pickrem
|Kinesiology
|Taylor Pike
|Computer Science
|Kathryn Portz
|Marketing
|Jing Wen Quah
|Biomedical Sciences
|Claire Rasmus
|Mechanical Engineering
|Victoria Roubique
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Kornkarnjana Sapianchai
|Computer Engineering
|Samantha Siebenaller
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Camryn Toney
|Kinesiology
|Haley Yelle
|Urban & Regional Planning
|Vanderbilt (15)
|Mary Beckwith
|Medicine, Health, and Society
|Lauren Bergmann
|Mechanical Engineering
|Kaley Buchanan
|Economics / Human and Organizational Development
|Eun Sol Chon
|Neuroscience
|Madison Eaker
|Electrical Engineering
|Brooke Ellis
|Communication of Science & Technology
|Johanna Goldblatt
|Human and Organizational Development
|Lindsey Gordon
|Neuroscience
|Paige Hamilton
|Cognitive Studies
|Lara Hernandez-Tome
|Public Policy Studies / Spanish
|Hannah Hunt
|Medicine, Health, and Society
|Selah Peacock
|Communication Studies
|Reagan Roob
|Economics & History
|Namilla Sanchez
|Cinema and Media Arts / Communication Studies
|Breinne Thorne
|Human and Organizational Development
