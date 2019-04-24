149 Men, 232 Women Swimmers, Divers Named to SEC All-Academic Teams

Courtesy: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 705 student-athletes were named to the 2018-19 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2018-19 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2018 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

SEC Male Swimmer of the Year, Alabama’s Robert Howard, and Diver of the Year, Tennessee’s Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, and Female Swimmers of the Year – Tennessee’s Erika Brown and Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem – and Diver Brooke Schultz of Arkansas were among those honored.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Men

School/Name Major Alabama (21) Christian Arseneau Economics Cade Auerbach Finance, Economics, Mathematics Knox Auerbach Management & Marketing Laurent Bams Economics Jack Blake Mechanical Engineering Michael Burris Management Information Systems Robby Costine Criminal Justice Sam DiSette Finance Wyatt Harrison Management Information Systems Evan Heldman Finance Robert Howard Accounting Max Kennedy-Till Mechanical Engineering Daniel Kober Chemical Engineering Kyle Maas Biology Richard Miksi Management Information Systems Alex Robinson Chemistry Tyler Sesvold General Business Andrew Shea Consumer Sciences Christian Strycker Nursing Andrey Tretyakov Civil & Aerospace Engineering Zane Waddell Management Information Systems & Finance Auburn (12) Foster Ballard Building Science Thomas Brewer Exercise Science Justin Checchin Biomedical Sciences David Crossland Business Analytics Santiago Grassi Pre-Business Thomas Heinzel Mechanical Engineering Stetson Lamb Professional Flight Bryan Lee Marketing Russell Noletto Finance Grady Ottomeyer Marketing Spencer Rowe Mechanical Engineering Owen Upchurch Finance Florida (16) Khader Baqlah Mathematics Chandler Bray Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences Tate Callahan Sport Management Alex Farrow Sport Management Erge Gezmis Economics Alex Lebed Business Administration Bayley Main Geology Christoph Margotti Finance Gerry Quinn Computer Sciences Maxime Rooney English Grant Sanders Sport Management Tyler Silver Business Administration Jack Szaranek Psychology Michael Taylor Construction Management Viktor Toth Advertising Stanley Wu Health Education & Behavior Georgia (13) Blake Atmore Finance and Accounting Alex BeMiller Management Teagan Cheney Finance Charlie Clifton Sport Management Jackson Ford Finance Clayton Forde Social Studies Education Joshua Getty Business James Guest Finance Walker Higgins Accounting Joshua Horne Biochemical Engineering Kevin Miller Economics Colin Monaghan Biology Billy Rothery Civil Engineering Kentucky (19) Wyatt Amdor Marketing Bowen Anderson Biology Shane Anderson Biology Matthew Beach Kinesiology Connor Blandford Computer Science Glen Brown Accounting David Dingess Accounting Austin Haney Civil Engineering Jason Head Kinesiology Jarod Kehl Anthropology Chase Lane Kinesiology Sebastian Masterton Kinesiology Daniel Orcutt Business Management Hank Siefert Finance Nicholas Smith Business Management Michael Summe Finance Joshua Swart Marketing Alexander Taylor Kinesiology Peter Wetzlar Accounting LSU (11) Juan Celaya-Hernandez Civil Engineering Dakota Hurbis Finance Harrison Jones Kinesiology Cameron Karkoska Sport Administration Alarii Levreault-Lopez Petroleum Engineering Karl Luht Finance Braden Nyboer Biological Engineering Mitchell Petras Petroleum Engineering Luca Pfyffer Mechanical Engineering Sven Saemundsson Chemical Engineering Thomas Smith Information Systems and Decision Science Missouri (16) Anthony Ashley Journalism Matthew Connealy Computer Science Kyle Goodwin Art Carter Grimes Biological Sciences Daniel Hein Mechanical Engineering Caleb Hicks Health Science Jackson Kent Undeclared Luke Mankus Business Administration Jordan O’Brien Business Administration Grant Reed Business Administration Caleb Rhodenbaugh Parks, Recreation, and Sport Griffin Schaetzle Journalism Mikel Schreuders Mechanical Engineering Nicholas Staver Mechanical Engineering Alex Walton Agricultural Systems Management Jacob Wielinski Mathematics South Carolina (13) Cody Bekemeyer Exercise Science Rafael Davila Management Itay Goldfaden Computer Science Lionel Khoo Retailing Kevin Liu Management Science Fynn Minuth Accounting Tamas Novoszath Finance William Riggs Risk Management and Insurance Justin Rose Business Economics Allen Ross Civil Engineering Jackson Smith Public Health Grant Summers Sport and Entertainment Management Caleb Tosh Chemical Engineering Tennessee (15) Taylor Abbott Marketing Hayden Burns Anthropology Kyle DeCoursey Forestry Owen Devine Kinesiology Matthew Dunphy Psychology Matthew Garcia Accounting Marc Hinawi Chemical Engineering Parker Kaye Business Administration Exploratory Track Nathan Murray Food and Agricultural Business Ty Powers Communication Studies Tim Raab Mechanical Engineering Joey Reilman Industrial Engineering Sam Rice Biological Sciences Josh Walsh Supply Chain Management Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng Kinesiology Texas A&M (13) Jake Gibbons Political Science Anthony Kim Industrial Distribution Adam Koster Supply Chain Management Connor Long Industrial Distribution Sean Morey Biomedical Sciences Steven Richardson Entomology Felipe Rizzo Management Hudson Smith Construction Science Michael Thibert Health Sam Thornton Telecommunication Media Studies Austin Van Overdam University Studies Benjamin Walker Accounting Jerik Wong Biomedical Sciences

Women