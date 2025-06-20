Multi-Time European Juniors Medalist Jakub Krischke Commits To Alabama For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Krischke will head to the University of Alabama this fall to continue his academic and swimming career. He currently trains with Slezský Plavecký Klub in Frenštát, Czech Republic. He specializes in the sprint backstroke and freestyle events.

Krischke shared the commitment on Instagram:

The majority of the future Alabama swimmer’s best freestyle times were clocked at the Internationaler Supercup des Berliner meet, which took place in Berlin, Germany, in December 2024. There, he recorded breakthrough swims of 22.75 in the 50 free and 49.28 in the 100 free. These swims marked the first time he ever dipped under 23.00 and 50.00, respectively, significant milestones for a junior-level sprinter.

Outside of that meet, the Stockholm Open in late April was another major highlight, where Krischke logged his current personal bests in backstroke. He stopped the clock at 25.09 in the 50 back to earn a silver medal and posted 54.96 in the 100 back, finishing 4th overall. The former was nearly a four-tenths improvement, while the latter shaved off about two-tenths and marked his first time under 55. His previous best in the 100 back had been the 55.13 he posted at the European Junior Championships last July, where he earned bronze in both backstroke distances.

Krischke complemented his backstroke success in Stockholm with solid freestyle showings, clocking 22.76 in the 50 and 50.19 in the 100 to place 14th and 12th overall.

At the Polish Grand Prix, held March 15–16 in Oświęcim, Krischke notched a World University Games-qualifying result of 25.51 in the 50 back, earning silver behind Polish national record holder Ksawery Masiuk, who is headed to Texas.

Top LCM (converted to SCY) Times:

50 Freestyle: 22.75 (19.77)

100 Freestyle: 49.28 (42.95)

50 Backstroke: 25.09 (22.06)

100 Backstroke: 54.96 (48.43)

Note: Converted times are not 100% accurate and should be viewed as approximations. However, they provide useful perspective on how Krischke’s performances might translate to short-course yards.

At the 2025 SEC Championships, it took scoring times of 19.53 in the 50 free, 42.75 in the 100 free, and 46.75 in the 100 back to make the top 24 for a second swim. While Krischke’s converted times fall just outside of those marks, they should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s very possible that he could adapt quickly to SCY racing and post times capable of contending for an A-final appearance.

Alabama’s men’s team finished 6th at those SEC Championships, an improvement from 7th the previous year. They went on to place 13th at the NCAA Championships, rising from 19th the season before.

Sophomore Tommy Hagar was Alabama’s fastest 100 backstroker last season with a time of 45.70. With another year of development, Krischke could provide a significant boost to the Crimson Tide’s backstroke group, especially with his converted 100 back time of 48.43. His converted 50 back time of 22.06 could also be a strong asset for the 200 medley relay, particularly if he adapts well to short course yards racing and trends closer to the 21-low range.

Krischke will join a strong international class arriving at the University of Alabama in the fall of 2025, including Brazil’s Caio Silva (sprint free), Steijn Louter (breast), and Jonathan Hoole (sprint free/fly/back).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.