Florida State Champion Eldad Zamir Commits to George Washington University

Eldad Zamir, a breaststroker from Florida and Israeli swimmer, is headed to George Washington University to join the recruiting class of 2025.

Zamir attends the Bolles school in Jacksonville and swims club for the Bolles School Sharks. He has also competed internationally for Israel, most recently as a member of the World Junior Championships team in 2023, where he finished 30th in the 50 breaststroke.

In November, he won his 2nd straight FHSAA Class 1A State Title in the men’s 100 breaststroke, touching in 54.69. This time was just over three tenths slower than the 54.31 he swam to win the event at the 2023 Championships.

A few weeks later, he competed in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events at the Speedo East Winter Junior Championships, where he finished 15th in the 100 breast in 54.53. In the 200 breast, he went a new personal best 2:01.16 to finish 33rd overall.

Best Times SCY

100 Breast- 54.31

200 Breast- 2:01.16

George Washington University competes in the Atlantic 10 conference, and the men’s team has won their conference meet for five years in a row.

Zamir’s 100 breaststroke time would have been 2nd on the team last season, sitting just under a second behind Preston Lin’s 53.48. Lin, who will be a senior this year, was 2nd at A-10s last year, and he was GW’s only swimmer in either final. Zamir’s time would have been 5th out of prelims and 8th in finals, scoring huge points for the team.

In the 200 breaststroke, Zamir’s time sits in 5th on the team, but only two of the people ahead of him competed in the event at A-10s. At the meet, Zamir would have earned a ‘B’ finals spot, where his time would have finished 11th overall.

