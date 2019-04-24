Inside The Race for the NCAA Tournament: League Championships Preview

All seven automatic berths for the NCAA Championships will be decided in league tournaments across the country.

Below is a short breakdown of each conference heading into Friday’s action.

Big West

Site: Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center; Long Beach, California

All six conference teams advance to the tournament

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champion: #3 seed UC Irvine def. #1 seed Hawaii 8-7 in sudden victory

2019 Regular Season Champions: UC Irvine and Hawaii, both 4-1 in league action, shared the 2019 title, but the Anteaters were named the #1 seed via tiebreaker due to head to head results.

Notes:

#1 seed UC Irvine and #2 seed Hawaii receive a bye to the semifinal matches set for Saturday afternoon.

#1 seed UC Irvine, which has claimed the last two Big West Championships titles and seven overall (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018), comes into the tournament on a five-match win streak.

#4 seed UC Santa Barbara will be looking to record its 21st win of the season, which would be the highest output for the Gauchos in program history (20 in 2013, 2012 and 1997).

UC Irvine’s Tara Prentice and Long Beach State’s Orsi Hertzka are the league’s goal leaders with 67 apiece

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Big West Tournament (Long Beach, Calif.) April 26. 4 p.m. #4 seed UC San Diego #5 seed Long Beach State Live Stats 7 p.m. #3 seed UC Davis #6 seed Cal State Northridge Live Stats April 27. 2 p.m. (Fifth Place) Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 4 p.m. #1 seed UC Irvine Winner of Game 1 6 p.m. #2 seed Hawaii Winner of Game 2 April 28. 3 p.m. (Third Place) Loser of Game 4 Loser of Game 5 5 p.m. (1st Place) Winner of Game 4 Winner of Game 5

CWPA

Site: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center; Providence, Rhode Island

Seven teams advance to the tournament

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champion: #2 seed Michigan won its third straight tournament title with an 11-8 victory over top seeded Princeton

2019 Regular Season Champion: Michigan won the regular season title with a perfect 6-0 conference mark, its 11th in 19 years

Notes:

Michigan, which is on a seven-game win streak, clinched the regular season title with a pair of victories over #18 Harvard (17-2) and #18 Bucknell (16-6) on April 13.

Michigan will be looking for its fourth straight CWPA title and ninth overall. The Wolverines have played in the league championship match 12 times

Bucknell’s Ally Furano leads the league with 111 goals, followed by Princeton’s Amy Castellano (71) and Harvard’s Kristen Hong (71) and Mathilde Ribordy (58), Bucknell’s Emily Konishi (58) and Kali Hyham (57), Michigan’s Abby Andrews (51) and Brown’s Katie Klein (51).

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video CWPA (Providence, R.I.) April 26. 1 p.m. #2 seed Princeton #7 seed Saint Francis (PA) Watch 2:30 p.m. #3 seed Bucknell #6 seed George Washington Watch 4 p.m. #4 seed Harvard #5 seed Brown Watch April 27. 11:30 a.m. Loser of Game 2 Loser of Game 1 Watch 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2 Watch 2:30 p.m. #1 seed Michigan Winner of Game 3 Watch 4 p.m. Loser of Game 3 Loser of Game 1 Watch April 28. 9 a.m. Loser of Match 3 Loser of Match 2 Watch 10:30 a.m. (3rd Place) Loser of Match 5 Loser Match 6 Watch Noon (1st Place) Winner of Match 6 Winner of Match 5 Watch

GCC

Site: Fresno State Aquatics Center; Fresno, California

All eight GCC teams advance to the tournament

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champion: #1 seed Pacific def. #2 seed Loyola Marymount 10-6

2019 Regular Season Champion: Pacific garnered its second straight regular season title

Notes

Pacific, which earned the tournament’s top seed with a perfect 7-0 mark in league action, is on a six-match win streak.

Loyola Marymount’s Marialena Seletopoulou leads the league with 71 goals scored. She was named Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday.

leads the league with 71 goals scored. She was named Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday. Pacific’s Kyra Christmas was tabbed as the league’s Player of the Year after notching 51 goals and 29 assists.

was tabbed as the league’s Player of the Year after notching 51 goals and 29 assists. San Diego State’s Emily Bennett leads the league with 68 steals.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats GCC (Fresno, Calif.) April 26. 4:30 p.m. #3 seed Loyola Marymount #6 seed Cal Baptist Live Stats 6:15 p.m. #2 seed San Diego State #7 seed Santa Clara Live Stats 8 p.m. #4 seed Fresno State #5 seed Azusa Pacific Live Stats 9:45 p.m. #1 seed Pacific #8 seed Concordia (CA) Live Stats April 27. 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 3:45 p.m. Loser of Game 3 Loser of Game 4 5:30 p.m. Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2 7:15 p.m. Winner of Game 3 Winner of Game 4 April 28. 12:15 p.m. (7th Place) Loser of Game 5 Loser of Game 6 2 p.m. (5th Place) Winner of Game 5 Winner of Game 6 3:45 p.m. (3rd Place) Loser of Game 7 Loser of Game 8 5:30 p.m. (1st Place) Winner of Game 7 Winner of Game 8

MAAC

Site: McCann Natatorium; Poughkeepsie, New York

The top four teams in the league receive tournament berths

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champion: Wagner topped Marist 10-7 to claim its fifth-straight tournament championship. All five tournament title wins have come against the Red Foxes.

2019 Regular Season Champion: Wagner won its fourth straight crown with a 13-1 league mark

Notes

Wagner and Iona are each making their 17 tournament appearance, while Marist is making its 16th.

Wagner enters the tournament on a seven-match win streak, while Marist and Iona each lost their last regular season match and VMI has dropped its last five.

St. Francis Brooklyn’s Kelsey Snelgar (121) and Wagner’s Sofia Diaz Alvarez (106) led a group of nine players with 70 or more goals.

(121) and Wagner’s (106) led a group of nine players with 70 or more goals. Wagner’s Kristy Donkin has dished 96 assists, while teammate Erica Hardy is the league’s points leader (160 – 86 goals, 74 assists).

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video MAAC (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) April 27. Noon #1 seed Wagner #4 seed VMI Watch 2 p.m. #2 seed Marist #3 seed Iona Watch April 28. Noon (3rd Place) Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 Watch 2 p.m. (1st Place) Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2 Watch

MPSF

Site: Avery Aquatic Center; Palo Alto, California

All seven teams participate in the league tournament

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champion: Top seed USC edged past #2 seed Stanford 13-12 in overtime to take the MPSF tourney crown

2019 Regular Season Champion: Stanford went 6-0 to take the conference title after being picked second in the preseason poll.

Notes

2018 NCAA runnerup Stanford earned its first undefeated MPSF regular season since 2015, the last of six straight undefeated league marks for the Cardinal (2010-15).

2018 National Champion USC, which was picked to win the league in the preseason coaches poll, won 37-straight matches before falling to Stanford 9-8 in overtime on March 30.

Stanford’s Makenzie Fischer has netted a league-best 76 goals (4.00 per game) in 2019, second most in a season in program history

has netted a league-best 76 goals (4.00 per game) in 2019, second most in a season in program history Five other players have tallied 50 or more goals: USC’s Maud Megens (60), Cal’s Emma Wright (51), UCLA’s Maddie Musselman (50), San Jose State’s Olga Descalzi Portell (50) and Arizona State’s Maud Koopman (50).

(60), Cal’s (51), UCLA’s (50), San Jose State’s (50) and Arizona State’s (50). USC’s Amanda Longan is tops among goalies, boasting a 4.22 goals against average

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video MPSF (Palo Alto, Calif.) April 26. 2 p.m. #2 seed USC #7 seed Indiana Live Stats Watch 3:45 p.m. #3 seed UCLA #6 seed Arizona State Live Stats Watch 5:30 p.m. #4 seed California #5 seed San Jose State Live Stats Watch April 27. 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 Watch 3:45 p.m. Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2 Watch 5:30 p.m. #1 seed Stanford Winner of Game 3 Watch April 28. 2 p.m. (5th Place) Loser of Game 3 Winner of Game 4 Watch 4 p.m. (3rd Place) Loser of Game 5 Loser of Game 6 Watch 6 p.m (1st Place) Winner of Game 5 Winner of Game 6 Watch

SCIAC

Site: Semifinals will be played on the campus of the #1 and #2 seeds. The final will be played on the campus of the highest remaining seed

Pomona-Pitzer plays host to LaVerne in one semifinal, while Cal Lutheran faces Whittier in the other.

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champions: Pomona-Pitzer won its second conference tournament crown in a row with an 8-2 win over Cal Lutheran

2019 Regular Season Champion: Pomona-Pitzer went 14-0 to claim their second straight undefeated league crown

Notes

LaVerne is making its first appearance in the SCIAC tournament since the league moved to a four-team format in 2018.

Whittier received the #3 seed over LaVerne via a goal-differential tie breaker. Both were 9-5 in league action.

Pomona-Pitzer has won nine of its last 10 games

LaVerne’s Jassmine Kezman boasts a league-leading 81 goals, followed by Whittier’s Teresa Marchetti (58).

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video SCIAC April 26. 4 p.m. #2 seed Cal Lutheran #3 seed Whittier Live Stats Watch 7 p.m. #1 seed Pomona-Pitzer #4 seed LaVerne April 28. TBA Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2

WWPA

Site: SPiRE Institute; Geneva, Ohio

All nine league teams participate in the conference tournament

Tournament Central

2018 Tournament Champion: UC San Diego def. Cal State East Bay 12-2

2019 Regular Season Champion: UC San Diego claimed its sixth-straight conference title with a 4-0 league mark

Notes

UCSD has won eight of its last nine matches. In league play, the Tritons have won 42 straight WWPA contests dating to the 2012 WWPA Championship final. UCSD is moving to the Big West Conference for the 2020 season.

Fresno Pacific earned the #2 seed at 3-1, its highest ever seed in the league tournament

Salem’s Annefleur ten Bloemendal and Margherita Garibbo are the league’s top scorers with 69 and 65 goals respectively.