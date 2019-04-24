8 Quinn Schaedler Sends Verbal to Michigan Wolverines for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Longhorn Aquatics’ Quinn Schaedler, the #8 recruit in the girls’ high school class of 2020, has chosen the University of Michigan. That leaves #1 Regan Smith and #18 Lillie Nordmann the only swimmers in our top 20 of 2020 who have yet to publicly announce a college commitment.

Schaedler swims club year-round with Longhorn Aquatics in Austin, TX, and will be part of Michigan’s class of 2024.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at University of Michigan!! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends and family for helping me get to where I am today. Can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team. Go blue!”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.89

100y free – 48.84

200y free – 1:45.91

500y free – 4:51.09

50m free – 26.31

100m free – 56.04

200m free – 2:01.29

400m free – 4:20.72

Schaedler is well-versed in freestyle primarily, with range from the 50 up through the 500 free. In long course and short course, it’s clear that the mid-distance, 100-200 free range is her sweet spot. At the 2018 Speedo Winter Jr Champs – West, Schaedler swam to third in both the 100 free and 200 free, hitting a best time in the latter race.

Michigan has a strong tradition of mid-distance freestyle, and Schaedler’s strengths put her next in line to follow the successes of the Deloof sisters, Rose Bi, Becca Postoll, G Ryan, and Siobhan Haughey, to name a few. Schaedler’s best times would’ve put her in A-finals of the 100 and 200 free at the 2019 B1G Championships as well as the 50 free C final. She is strong in both the 50 and 500 free, too, meaning she could develop one way or the other for her third championship event.

Schaedler adds huge value to an already-impressive class of 2024 for Michigan. She’ll join Casey Chung, Claire Donan, Kalli Fama, Sophia Tuinman, and Kathryn Ackerman in Ann Arbor in fall of 2020.

