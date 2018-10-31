11 Kathryn Ackerman Verbally Commits to Michigan

Kathryn Ackerman, the #11 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2020, has verbally committed to the University of Michigan. The high school junior from Grand Haven High School in Grand Haven, Michigan and Michigan Lake Shore Aquatics on the state’s western Lake Michigan coast.

Ackerman’s best races are the IMs, where she was the 2018 Akron Sectionals champion in the 400 yard IM (4:10.20) and won the 2017 Michigan Girls’ Division I High School State Championship in the 200 IM (1:57.92). That also broke the Division I and all-divisions Michigan state record.

In her own words: ‘Couldn’t be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Michigan! Go Blue!’

Ackerman’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.15

100 free – 52.41

200 free – 1:52.26

100 back – 54.71

200 back – 1:56.36

100 breast – 1:05.33

200 breast – 2:14.39

100 fly – 54.76

200 fly – 2:00.77

200 IM – 1:57.92

400 IM – 4:10.20

Michigan currently has the #5 200 yard IMer in the 2018-2019 NCAA season (Sr. Siobhan Haughey, 1:59.08). She was also 7th in the country for the entire 2017-2018 season. The Wolverines’ top 400 IMer last season, Rose Bi, was 23rd nationally. Ackerman’s best times are already faster than what was invited to last year’s NCAA Championship meet.