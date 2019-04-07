Michigan Snags 2020 Verbal from MHSAA Division 1 State Champ Claire Tuttle

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Michigan has received a verbal commitment for the class of 2024 from in-state breaststroker and sprint freestyler Claire Tuttle. Tuttle is a junior at Hudsonville High School in Hudsonville, Michigan, where she is not only a state champion in the 100 breast but is also one of the top high school water polo players in the state. Whereas the Wolverines do have a women’s water polo team, Tuttle has committed to the swimming and diving program for 2020-21.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Michigan! I feel that the team atmosphere and the coaches are a perfect fit for me to excel! I’m excited to have the opportunity to contribute to such an accomplished team in and out of the water. I’d like to thank my coaches, family, friends and the amazing people I met through the college recruiting process for their support and guidance. Proud to be a Michigan Wolverine! GO BLUE!”

Tuttle is an 8-time MHSAA Division 1 state finalist and 2-time state champion in swimming. She won the 100 breaststroke in each of the last two years. In February, she went 1:01.24 to claim the breaststroke title and took fourth in the 100 free with 51.07. Last year she won the 100 breast (1:01.32) and was fourth in the 100 free (51.28). As a freshman she placed third in the 100 breast (1:02.77) and swam on three relays.

In water polo, Tuttle was voted state MVP for girls’ high school water polo for her sophomore year season. She has contributed to two state water polo championships and earned an All-American award, adding to the 6 she has garnered in swimming.

Tuttle does her club swimming with Hudsonville Eagles Aquatics Team under coach Ian Kobes. At the 2018 Winter East Junior Championships, she placed 5th in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.33) and 21st in the 50 free (23.12). She was a B-finalist in the 50/200 breast and a C-finalist in the 100 breast at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship. Last summer at the 2018 Michigan Swimming 13-14 and Open Long Course Championships,, Tuttle won the 100/800 free and 100/200 breast, and won the women’s open high point award. She also plays club water polo and competes at the Junior Olympic Championship each summer in California. Tuttle is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and USA Water Polo Academic All-American Athlete.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.12

100 free – 50.91

200 free – 1:50.32

100 breast – 1:01.24

200 breast – 2:15.72

Tuttle will join the Wolverines’ class of 2024 with fellow verbal commits Casey Chung, Claire Donan, Kalli Fama, and Kathryn Ackerman. She will arrive just in time to replace top Michigan breaststroker Miranda Tucker, who was runner-up to Lilly King in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at 2019 B1G Championships.

