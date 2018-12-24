Michigan Snags Verbal Commitment from Kalli Fama for 2020

Kalli Fama of Gilbert, Arizona has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2020-21. She will join Casey Chung and Kathryn Ackerman in the class of 2024.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my education at The University of Michigan. Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me on this journey. #GoBlue!”

Fama is a junior at Perry High School where she has broken 5 school records in her 3 years as a member of the swim team. At the 2018 AIA Division I Championships in November, she won the 100 free (50.13) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:48.45). She anchored the 7th-place 200 free relay (23.39) and led off the medley relay (26.22 backstroke) that was later DQd.

Fama does her year-round swimming with Rio Salado Swim Club. She competed at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back. A week prior she had gone best times in the 50/200/400 free and 100 back at Arizona LSC Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 50.13

200 free – 1:48.45

50 back – 26.22

100 back – 56.06

200 back – 1:59.41

It took 1:47.81 in the 200 free and 1:58.05 in the 200 back to get a second swim at 2018 B1G Women’s Championships.